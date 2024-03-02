Can you take calcium and iron together? Let us find out

Is it safe to consume Calcium and Iron together? This is a question that must've crossed your mind if you take these supplements daily. Both calcium and iron are important for the body. However, it is important to avoid taking them together to prevent the chance of any mishaps or complications.

All of us will need to take these supplements at some point in our lives, so it is better to have a clearer understanding of proper consumption practices, as taking calcium and iron supplements together can decrease the body’s capabilities of absorption and even affect your organs.

Can you take calcium and iron together?

Most people tend to take all the vitamin pills, antibiotics, and other medicines at once, and it has become a very common practice over the years (albeit a wrong one).

The reason one should not consume calcium and iron supplements together is because both calcium and iron tend to have a great affinity for each other and try to conquer the same receptor sites. Taking them together does not allow the body to absorb them safely and properly.

The same is the case for all medications and supplements, which is why due care should be taken while taking medications, and not consume them together at once.

When does your body need calcium and iron the most?

Calcium is vital for bone and muscle development and iron is needed in the body to make hemoglobin and myoglobin, proteins that are essential for carrying oxygen to the lungs and muscles.

The calcium and iron needs of the body depend on age, and with an increase in age, you might need to increase your daily intake of these supplements.

Pregnant mothers, lactating women, and those suffering from conditions like anemia require higher amounts of iron.

Can you take calcium and iron together: The right time to take calcium and iron

It is important to consume supplements with due care. Iron should be taken in the morning or the afternoon, as the iron content of the body is low when we wake up.

Calcium should be taken in the morning as the vitamin D intake thanks to sunlight exposure also helps increase calcium absorption.

The perfect gap

You should take calcium 30 minutes before you eat or two hours after you eat, for better absorption and effectiveness.

Iron should also be taken 2 hours after you eat your meal and avoid consuming dairy products immediately, as that may interfere with the absorption.

Now that the question of whether you can take calcium and iron together has been answered, remember to maintain a two to three-hour gap to ensure that your body can efficiently absorb them.