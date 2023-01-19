We all know the dangers of UV light, but did you know that the UV nail lamp that is used to cure gel nail polishes and manicures might also impact the human skin – in fact, it can harm the DNA in your hands and lead to skin cancer as well. Yes, that’s right.

Previously, there have been no studies concerning the link between a UV nail lamp and skin cancer, however, a new study regarding the molecular side of the lamp has found some surprising effects.

Read on to find out what UV lights are and how a UV nail lamp can harm the DNA in your hands.

What are UV lights?

UV lights or ultraviolet lights are basically a type of electromagnetic radiation, responsible for sunburns and summer tans. This electromagnetic radiation comes from the sun and is further transmitted in small particles and waves at different frequencies and wavelengths as well.

Too much exposure to UV rays is harmful and damaging and can lead to various health issues, including immune system suppression, premature aging, and cataracts, and even increase the chances of skin cancer.

Exposure to UV lights can cause premature aging. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

What is the new study about the UV nail lamp?

The study’s findings state that UV lights that are emitted from a UV nail lamp can potentially damage the DNA of humans. Researchers at the University of San Diego closely studied these lamps and found that their use can lead to cell death and cancer-causing mutations in human cells.

While a UV nail lamp has always been marketed as safe and is a common device at every nail salon, according to researchers, no one has ever studied this device and its effect on human cells was not known until now.

Three different cell lines were used for the study

In the study, experts used three different cell lines – human foreskin fibroblasts, adult human skin keratinocytes, and mouse embryonic fibroblasts, and found that the use of a UV nail lamp for just a single 20-minute session led to approximately 30% of cell death, and three consecutive sessions caused 65 to 70% of cell death.

In the remaining cells, however, UV light caused DNA damage and mitochondrial and led to mutations as well. An important thing to note here is that the mutations found were the same as observed in skin cancer in humans.

Gel nail paints require UV lamps. (Photo via Pexels/Cheda Stankovic)

As per the researchers, after every use of this nail lamp, they found DNA getting damaged and not repaired over time, mitochondrial dysfunction, and mutations.

While these studies do not provide direct results for cancer-causing risk, they do suggest that a higher level of risk could be present if this device is used on a regular basis.

Researchers also believe that further epidemiological studies will be needed before confirming that these UV light-based machines cause a risk of skin cancer.

