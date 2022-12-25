Cold showers and ice baths are a rage in the fitness industry nowadays. Many TikTok and Instagram influencers swear about the magical benefits of ice-cold showers, especially regarding its effects on fat loss.

In this article, we will examine the myths and realities surrounding cold therapy and its effects on weight loss.

Can cold showers help burn fat and lose weight?

The answer is more complex than a simple yes or no. In theory, it does help increase metabolism temporarily by activating brown fat or brown adipose tissue (BAT). In small mammals and babies, a larger amount of brown fat is seen to keep them warm. As per studies, just two ounces of brown fat can burn as much as 500 calories daily when activated by cold temperature.

However, adults have negligible brown fat in their body, and this amount decreases the older you get. While cold exposure can stimulate brown fat to slightly increase metabolic rate, the overall fat loss effects are not as potent as falsely advertised.

Let us dissect a few studies and their results. Researchers at the Maastricht University in the Netherlands found that a sample group of 11 people who stayed in a cold room for an entire day only burned an additional 76 calories.

A study done in Canada found that wearing a suit filled with cold water for a few hours resulted in an 80% increase in metabolic rate and burning of an extra 250 calories. Another study done at University College London found that just two hours of stay in a 60-degree room caused a 1.5 lb fat loss in just over six weeks.

All these studies point to the fact that while cold showers and ice therapy do ramp up metabolism. Similar if not better weight loss results can be mimicked by simply following a calorie deficit or solid workout routine. So if you're looking to lose weight by hopping in a cold shower for just 5-10 minutes, any overall fat loss achieved is close to negligible. If you can afford to expose yourself to the cold for a few hours a day, it might help you burn a sizeable amount of fat.

Studies done at the University of Western Australia also indicate that post-exercise cold exposure can increase short-term food intake in trained men. That means you can simply eat back the calories you have supposedly "burnt".

However, this is not a reason to skip out on cold showers. Scientific studies prove that cold exposure has numerous other benefits, including:

1) Increased energy and focus

This is due to the release of epinephrine and norepinephrine in the brain and body as a response to deliberate cold exposure.

2) Great for training the mind

If you've done this before, you will know how challenging it is to force yourself to stay under the shower for an extended period of time.

Stress from cold exposure affects the prefrontal cortex through a 'top-down' control mechanism. That can help improve your resilience and calmness in other stressful situations you might experience in life.

3) Acts as mood enhancer

Cold showers trigger a prolonged release of dopamine that can cause sustained elevation in focus, mood, and energy level.

What is the ideal temperature for cold showers?

A temperature of 40-60°F seems to be the ideal range for most people. Aim for a temperature that's challenging yet bearable enough to last for a suitable period. Remember that the colder the stimulus, the less exposure you need to reap the benefits.

How can I incorporate cold showers into my routine?

Aim for 2-4 sessions (lasting 1-5 mins each) distributed across the week. You need to expose yourself to the cold for at least 11 minutes per week to see any visible benefits.

Takeaway

Cold showers have little-to-no benefits when it comes to fat burning and weight loss. However, it does have other benefits that make it a worthwhile addition to your weekly routine. Ice baths, meanwhile, can help boost recovery and reduce muscle soreness.

