Can You Prevent Type 2 Diabetes? Here are Some Measures You Must Follow

Type 2 diabetes is a medical condition that is caused when the body is not able to conduct and methodize the use of sugar (glucose) as a fuel source. This regulatory condition leads to an elevation in the levels of blood sugar. However, if it remains unattended, it can result in compromising other bodily systems such as the nervous, circulatory, and immune systems.

Although this condition is more likely to affect older individuals, as cases of childhood obesity are increasing, it is also contributing to the increase of type 2 diabetes in younger ones. This article will delve into all the possible causes, symptoms, and preventive measures of type 2 diabetes.

What is Type 2 Diabetes?

Fatigue and blurry vision are the symptoms of type 2 diabetes (image by rawpixel.com on freepik)

It is a chronic disease which occurs when the body fails to regulate insulin to process glucose into the cells. Since it develops gradually in the body, symptoms of type 2 diabetes tend to be mild, which is why it is more likely to be ignored by individuals.

Some symptoms include lack of energy, fatigue, persistent hunger, constant thirst, blurry vision, and many more. The two major causes of type 2 diabetes are:

1. Muscle cells, fat, and liver cells start to resist insulin, which leads to a lack of sugar in cells.

2. When the pancreas is not able to produce an appropriate amount of insulin to provide enough blood sugar to the cells.

Preventive Measures to Avoid Type 2 Diabetes

Although it is proven that there is no possible cure available for type 2 diabetes, there are many preventive measures to reverse or prevent it a little. These preventive measures are as follows:

Being active can contribute to lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes (image by freepik on freepik)

Eating healthy

Having a balanced diet that does not have high amounts of fats and calories in them helps reverse type 2 diabetes. Individuals should opt for fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

Managing weight

Being overweight contributes to the elevation of type 2 diabetes. To avoid that, managing your weight is important. Try to maintain your body weight so that it does not progress from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes.

Avoiding inactiveness

Being inactive for a long time can elevate the risk of type 2 diabetes. Normal movements are necessary even for short intervals of time. Exercising for 1-2 hours could be beneficial.

Seek consultation

People who are struggling with prediabetes should consult healthcare doctors who will provide metformin to reduce the risk of developing metabolic disorders.

Best foods to Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

As mentioned above, eating healthy is important to avoid the disorder. However, it is crucial to determine what to eat and what not to. Foods to avoid are thus discussed below:

Drinks with no added sugar

Individuals should avoid consuming drinks with added sugars and go for water, coffee, plain milk, and tea without sugar.

High fibers

Consuming whole grains instead of refined carbs, and a diet containing fruits, vegetables, pulses, and dairy.

Avoiding red meat

Eating less red and processed meat will help, alongside taking other sources of proteins such as fish, eggs, and poultry.

No alcohol

Alcohol consumption can be risky. Individuals should avoid drinking alcohol and go for healthier options.

Fruits and vegetables

Your diet should contain enough fruits and vegetables such as apples, grapes, berries, and green leafy vegetables.

Limit intake of salt

As salt increases the risk of high blood pressure and linked problems, one should avoid excessive intake of salt.

In a nutshell, we can conclude that type 2 diabetes is a common condition and there is no going back from this disorder if you are affected by it. However, if one continues to eat healthy, exercise regularly, and stay active, it can be reversed, and the individual can live a stress-free and healthy life.