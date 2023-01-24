Cankles: What are They and How to Get Rid of Them?

Are you worried about the fat surrounding your ankles also known as cankles? If so, you are not alone. Many people are self-conscious about their cankles, the excess fat that surrounds their ankles and calves.

This article is about what cankles are, how to identify them, and a few tips to help you get rid of them.

So, what are cankles?

Cankles are the bony protrusion of your ankle bones that creates an unattractive gap between your calf and foot. They're also called "chicken legs," "knock knees" or simply "ankle fat." While some may consider them a minor annoyance, for others they can cause pain and discomfort when standing for long periods of time.

Cankles are the bony protrusion of your ankle bone. (Image via Unsplash / Lucas Sankey)

These kinds of ankles can be caused by genetics (like from having weak ankles), but there are also many other factors that can contribute as well:

Being overweight or obese

Having large feet compared to your leg size (having short arms)

Having flat feet or fallen arches

Ankle Fat: What do cankles look like?

Cankles, or the appearance of a thicker lower leg than calf, can be caused by excess fat, muscle, or bone. They are most often genetic but can also be caused by a hormonal imbalance.

The good news is that you can manage your weight in order to prevent cankles from developing further and even reverse them if you're currently suffering from them.

Mostly it is caused by hormonal imbalance. (Image via Unsplash / Caroline Hernandez)

To determine whether or not you have cankles:

Stand up straight with your feet together and measure the circumference of your ankles with a measuring tape or flexible ruler.

Measure both ankles at the same time because they may not have exactly the same circumference.

Why do cankles happen?

Cankles can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, weight gain and pregnancy. Though it's not as common to have them after menopause, it can happen—and it may be due to the loss of estrogen that occurs during this time.

Can be caused by variety of factors. (Image via Unsplash / Eric Nopanen)

If you've been wearing high heels for a long time or if you're overweight (or both!), then your feet are going to tilt forward slightly and put pressure on the lower part of your leg muscles.

That's why they appear sometimes when squatting down or sitting cross-legged (or even just standing with your legs together). If that sounds familiar, there's no need to worry: Cankles aren't permanent!

How to get rid of cankles?

One of the easiest ways to minimize your cankles is to wear the right pair of shoes. Don’t worry if you don’t have a wide selection in your closet; there are plenty of online retailers that sell quality, all-encompassing footwear for all occasions.

Wearing supportive shoes that are well-fitted will help ensure that your ankles don’t roll inward as you walk, which gives them a more feminine appearance.

A good pair of shoes might help. (Image via Unsplash / Barbora Polednova)

A good pair of shoes should have a toe box that is wide enough so it doesn't cramp your toes or bind them at any point, but not so big that it makes walking uncomfortable or causes blisters on the tops and sides of your feet (both common issues with people who have wider feet).

They also need to be made from soft materials such as leathers so there's no friction against sensitive spots on your skin—something else many people struggle with after wearing high heels for long periods at work every day!

Cankles are something to be aware of but not afraid of.

Cankles are a bit of a hot topic in the medical community, but there’s no reason to be too worked up about them. You may have heard that your cankles are related to your weight and/or other health problems, but that’s not the case.

While many people with excess weight do suffer from cankles (and other leg-related problems such as varicose veins), these conditions aren't just for overweight individuals.

Healthy diet and exercise might hep. (Image via Unsplash / Quinton Coetzee)

If you don't like the look of your cankles, there are a few possible ways to address it. One is to try to lose weight, by eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly. Another treatment technique is to wear high heels with thick soles, which will make your ankles appear smaller.

Finally, you can reduce the appearance of cankles through the use of socks or hose that provide a firm but comfortable amount of pressure on your toes.

Poll : 0 votes