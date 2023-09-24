Cardio or Weights: Which One Should You Do First?

When it comes to hitting the gym, should you start with cardio or weights? Well, it really boils down to your fitness goals. If you're all about bulking up and getting stronger, it's usually a good call to kick things off with weights. You want to be fresh and pumped for those lifting sessions.

Now, if you're more into shedding those extra pounds or improving your heart health, jumping into some cardio first can help you burn those calories and get your body warmed up. Of course, you can also mix and match to keep things interesting.

Cardio or Weights: Which One to Do First?

Primary Fitness Goals

Cardio First: When your primary aim revolves around enhancing cardiovascular fitness, incinerating calories, and bolstering endurance, commencing with cardio aligns logically with your goals. This initiates the elevation of your heart rate and calorie expenditure before delving into the world of resistance training.

Weights First: In cases where sculpting muscle, augmenting strength, or honing your physique take precedence, it's typically wiser to initiate your regimen with weightlifting. This strategy ensures that you're armed with the requisite energy and unwavering focus for more strenuous resistance exercises.

Energy Levels and Performance

Cardio First: Launching your workout with cardio can potentially deplete your energy reservoirs, impacting your subsequent weightlifting performance, particularly if the cardio session is conducted at a high intensity. Nevertheless, moderate-intensity cardio serves as an effective preamble to your workout.

Weights First: Weightlifting benefits from commencing when your energy levels are at their zenith, right at the outset of your fitness journey. Starting with weights grants superior form, strength, and endurance, which can be pivotal when tackling more substantial loads.

Injury Prevention and Safety

Cardio First: Cardio activities, such as running or cycling, can serve as dynamic warm-ups, potentially mitigating the risk of injury during ensuing weightlifting endeavors. This aids in preparing your muscles and joints for more demanding exercises.

Weights First: If you're nursing a specific injury or have particular muscle groups that require attention, embarking on your session with weightlifting may prove beneficial. Doing so allows you to concentrate on your target areas while your physical readiness is at its peak.

Time Constraints and Personal Preferences

Cardio First: If you derive satisfaction from cardio workouts and favor getting them underway promptly, beginning with cardio can be more motivating. Moreover, it can be an efficient approach when working within the confines of limited exercise time.

Weights First: If your heart belongs to weightlifting or if you adhere to a meticulously crafted strength training regimen, initiating your workout with weights facilitates the preservation of consistency within your fitness routine.

Can You Do Both in the Same Workout?

Let's explore the benefits and considerations of incorporating both cardio and weight training into a single workout session, often referred to as circuit training or hybrid workouts.

Comprehensive Fitness Benefits: Combining cardio and weight training in a single session offers a holistic approach to fitness. Cardiovascular exercises elevate your heart rate, improve endurance, and burn calories, while weightlifting enhances muscle strength, tone, and overall body composition.

Time Efficiency: Hybrid workouts can be a time-efficient way to squeeze in a full-body workout. Rather than dedicating separate sessions to cardio and weightlifting, you can accomplish both within the same time frame, making it ideal for those with busy schedules.

Enhanced Calorie Burn: Integrating cardio intervals between weightlifting sets or exercises can lead to a greater calorie burn compared to doing each separately. This is often referred to as "metabolic conditioning" and can be particularly effective for weight management and fat loss.

Variation and Reduced Boredom: Combining different types of exercises within a single session can add variety to your routine, reducing the risk of workout boredom. This can help maintain motivation and enthusiasm for your workouts over time.

Now that you know which one to do first, cardio or weight, to get the maximum benefits, you can combine both together. However, if you are aiming for a specific goal, tailor your workout accordingly.