Carioca exercise for beginners: how to get started

If you are looking for a simple way to get fit and start living healthier, then Carioca exercise is the best option. The name comes from the dance of the same name, a combination of martial arts and dance.

It was created in Brazil in the eighteenth century by slaves who were brought over from Africa. Since then, it has become very popular around the world because it is easy to learn and can be done by anyone at any age or level of fitness.

What is Carioca Exercise?

Carioca exercise is a type of exercise that involves dancing, jumping, and running in a side-to-side motion. It is based on the traditional carioca dance, which is a popular dance style in Brazil. The dance involves moving your hips from side to side while crossing one foot in front of the other.

It involved moving your hip side to side. (Image via pexels / andrea piacquadio)

Carioca exercise turns this basic movement into a high-energy workout that can burn calories, improve coordination, and tone your muscles.

Getting Started with Carioca Workout

Before you start any new exercise routine, it's important to talk to your doctor to ensure it's safe for you. Once you have the green light, you can start incorporating this exercise into your fitness routine with these simple steps:

Easy to include in your daily routine. (Image via pexels / andrea piacquadio)

Start Slowly: This exercise can be intense, so it's important to start slowly and gradually build up your stamina. Begin with a few basic steps and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts. Choose Your Music: Music is an important part of this exercise. Choose music that is upbeat and energetic to keep you motivated and moving. Practice Your Footwork: The basic carioca step involves crossing one foot in front of the other while moving your hips from side to side. Practice this movement slowly at first, focusing on your footwork and coordination. Add Jumping and Running: Once you're comfortable with the basic step, you can start incorporating jumping and running into your workout. This will increase your heart rate and help you burn more calories. Stretch Before and After: It's important to stretch before and after your carioca workout to prevent injury and reduce muscle soreness. Stay Hydrated: Carioca exercise can be intense, so make sure to drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workout to stay hydrated.

How to practice the carioca exercise for beginners

Improves your cardiovascular health. (Image via pexels / rodnae productions)

Stand with your feet together and knees bent, as if you were about to sit down on a chair.

Lift your left foot off the ground, then take a step forward with it while bringing your right foot up to meet it (so now you have one foot in front of the other).

Then lift up your right foot, step backward with it, and bring down both feet at once (still in their original position).

Benefits of carioca exercise

1) Improves Cardiovascular Health

Carioca exercise is a great cardio workout that can improve your heart health and strengthen your cardiovascular system. Side-to-side movements, as well as jumping and running, can raise your heart rate and help you burn calories, resulting in weight loss and improved overall health.

Improvs balance and coordination. (Image via pexels/ andrea piacquadio)

2) Increases Coordination

It involves a lot of coordination, as you have to move your feet and hips in different directions. Regular practice can improve your coordination and help you move with more fluidity and ease.

3) Tones Muscles

The movements in the carioca exercise engage many different muscle groups, including your legs, glutes, core, and arms. The jumping and running can also help build strength in your lower body, while the twisting and turning can tone your core muscles.

Uplifts your mood. (Image via pexels / yaroslav shuraev)

4) Boosts Energy and Mood

This is a high-energy workout that can help you feel more awake and alert. The music and movement can also boost your mood and reduce stress, leading to a greater sense of well-being.

5) Enhances Balance

The side-to-side movements in carioca exercise can improve your balance and stability. As you shift your weight from one foot to the other, you're strengthening the muscles that help you stay balanced.

Carioca exercise is a fun and effective way to stay fit and healthy. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced exerciser, incorporating this exercise into your fitness routine can help you improve your coordination, burn calories, and tone your muscles. By following these simple tips, you can get started with the Brazilian exercise and enjoy all the benefits it has to offer.

