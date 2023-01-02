Carly Simon health had its own ups and downs which has affected both her personal and professional life. She shot into the limelight in 1970s as a songwriter-singer along with being a children’s author. Her songs, such as “You’re So Vain, “You Belong to Me”, “The Right Thing To Do”, “Nobody Does it Better”, and more have been quite a hit in the U.S.A. She started her career by performing with her sisters in the early 1960s.

Simon had also struggled with several mental health issues earlier, with varying symptoms that manifested in her social life as well. These issues have also affected her ability to properly express herself to others.

In this article, we will discuss Carly Simon's health update and what disease she is suffering from.

Carly Simon Health Update

Carly Simon health took a turn when she found a lump in her breast which was identified as cancerous after multiple visits to different doctors. The visits to the earlier doctor were not as fruitful over the years as they advised against surgery and decided on monitoring the lump that has been there for years. She later met a doctor who advised to remove the lump. Carly was quick with her treatment to get a double mastectomy along with reconstructive surgery on her breasts from 1997 to 1998. She also underwent chemotherapy to reduce the probability of getting the cancer back.

The cancerous mutations and genes seem to run in the Simon family as all three of her siblings suffer from the same mutations. Her sister Joanna Simon, a former opera soprano, died from thyroid cancer. The other sister Lucy Simon, a Broadway songwriter, also died from breast cancer. Her sisters died a day apart, leaving their families to mourn in such a tragic incident. She also lost her brother Peter Simon to cancer in 2018.

“I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting. As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived.” Carly in her statement to AP.

Carly Simon was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame about a couple of months back, however, because of the personal tragedy Simon was unable to attend the said ceremony.

Takeaway

Carly Simon health certainly had its ups and downs affecting both her professional and personal life.

Carly Simon health was affected both by numerous mental health issues along with the cancer mutations that run in her family. Besides, the tragic deaths of her sister in a week’s time only had a negative impact on her life. In her memoir, she also mentioned that even depression tends to run in her family.

Carly Simon health has also been affected by osteopenia since the age of 61. She steers clear of the high heeled shoes to avoid any discomfort of sorts because of this condition.

