Cat Owners Pose Higher Schizophrenia Risk, 40 Years Long Study Reveals

In recent times, schizophrenia risk has been increasing gradually among people. It is a psychiatric disorder that affects an individual’s behavior, thought process, and emotions.

In the field of science, schizophrenia risk has been a topic of interest as well as concern for a prolonged period of time. Thus, to unveil the depths of schizophrenia risk, a study, performed at the University of Queensland in Australia, was undertaken.

Interestingly, the research revealed that owning a cat can increase schizophrenia risk. After spending four decades and analyzing 17 different studies, the study concluded that cat owners are at more risk of suffering from schizophrenia. Therefore, in this article, we will further explore this claim, the extent of schizophrenia risk, and the causes behind it.

More about the Study Discovering Schizophrenia Risk

Owning a cat can increase schizophrenia risk (image by freepik on freepik)

A study, published in the journal Schizophrenia Bulletin, was performed at the University of Queensland in Australia. The research contains data from 11 different countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, and it took the researchers almost 44 years to comprehend the study correctly. A key finding of the research suggests:

"Our findings support an association between cat exposure and an increased risk of broadly defined schizophrenia-related disorders. We found that individuals exposed to cats had approximately twice the odds of developing schizophrenia."

Schizophrenia risk can be triggered by many things such as environmental, genetic, and neurostructural factors, and it has affected over a million people in India.

Due to schizophrenia, individuals may show symptoms like auditory hallucinations, distorted thinking, and delusions. It has no definite cure but can be controlled by medications and therapies.

How Cat Ownership Increases Schizophrenia Risk

Toxoplasma gondii is a virus that can cause schizophrenia (image by kjpargeter on freepik)

As the study suggested, there is a link between cat ownership and an elevated schizophrenia risk. People who own cats are prone to the risk of developing schizophrenia-related conditions. After a lot of research, it was found that Toxoplasma gondii is a parasite that causes this severe issue.

Toxoplasma gondii mainly attacks the human body, and it can enter through several ways such as a cat biting, contact with its bodily fluids, or ingesting it through impure water or undercooked meat. This parasite contaminates the nervous system, which impacts negatively on the neurotransmitters, while the infected one shows no symptoms.

Preventive Measures to Lower Schizophrenia Risk

The study unveiled a lot about the links between cat ownership and schizophrenia risk. Schizophrenia is a condition which does not come with any sorts of cure.

People with pets, especially cats, should be aware of the risk that comes with it. Schizophrenia risk can be controlled by effective therapy sessions as it will help relax your mind. Taking prescribed medications can also help with lowering the risks of it.

Schizophrenia is a mental condition that has various causes. Studies unveiled one of the causes, which is owning a cat, that can increase the risk of developing schizophrenia. This condition has no cure and can only be controlled by medicines or therapy.