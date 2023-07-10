Causes of psychosis: Identifying factors behind loss of reality

It's often essential to identify the causes of psychosis, as it becomes the precursor to the treatment plan.

The lack of awareness often prevents individuals from seeking the right help and treatment. To start with, it's important for you to note that psychosis is not 'just in the head' phenomenon; rather it's a serious mental health issue.

While there can be different causes of psychosis or ones that make you more vulnerable to it, not everyone who is exposed to them will develop the condition. Like any other mental health condition, there's a complex set of symptoms and combination of multiple factors unique to each individual.

What is psychosis?

Psychosis is not the same as schizophrenia, even though their symptoms overlap. (Image via Vecteezy/FF)

Psychosis is a serious mental health issue marked by a loss of contact with reality. The symptoms of psychosis lie on a continuum and can include positive symptoms like hallucinations, delusions, disorganized thinking or negative symptoms like anhedonia and a lack of insight. There are various types of psychosis an individual may experience. This condition is a disorder in itself but also a symptom of other illnesses.

Psychosis and schizophrenia are conditions that have a disruptive impact on a person’s mental health. It's important to understand how they are different from each other.

The symptoms often overlap,and people who experience schizophrenia have psychotic episodes. However, a person can experience psychosis without having schizophrenia or another mental health disorder.

Top six causes of psychosis

What are the top six causes of psychosis? (Image via Vecteezy/Vecteezy)

What triggers psychosis is the common question mental health professionals receive at the clinic. The exact causes of psychosis are not fully understood.

However, it's believed to be influenced by a combination of genetic, environmental and neurochemical factors. Here are six potential causes of psychosis:

1) Genetic links

If we look at the roots of any mental health disorder, there's often evidence to suggest that genetic factors play a role in the development of symptoms. This is also true for psychosis.

Certain genes may increase an individual's vulnerability to the condition. However, if you have a particular gene, it doesn't necessarily mean you will develop the condition.

2) Neurotransmitters and brain chemistry

Disruption and breakdown in the brain circuit can be a cause of psychosis. (Image via Vecteezy/Kanisorn)

Neurotransmitters play a crucial role in brain function and in staying connected to the reality. Some of the common neurotransmitters are serotonin and dopamine.

Research has linked imbalances in these neurotransmitters to the potential development of psychosis. Again, there isn't a clear or direct link between the disruption in brain circuit and psychosis.

3) Substance abuse

The use and misuse of certain substances has been linked to causes of psychosis. (Image via Vecteezy/Tinnakorn)

There has been a recent upsurge in the use of substances. Only a while back, individuals started using Xylazine, which is also known as the zombie drug. It has been associated with symptoms resembling psychosis.

Other substances, like cannabis, amphetamines, hallucinogens and even excessive alcohol consumption, may trigger or exacerbate psychotic symptoms. Mental health professionals recognize substance-induced psychosis.

4) Environmental factors

Like nature, even nurture has a role to play in the development of a psychotic break.

Stressful life events, trauma, abuse and neglect during childhood or later stages of life can increase risk of developing the condition. Other factors like social isolation or being in a high risk urban environment have also been linked to this condition.

5) Medical conditions

An individual with other mental health concerns is likely to be at risk. (Image via Vecteezy/Vecteezy)

Causes of psychosis also demonstrate the link between physical and mental health.

Certain medical conditions can contribute to a person's vulnerability to experience this condition. Some of the medical conditions include brain tumors, epilepsy, infections and also autoimmune diseases.

6) Mental health disorders

We often confuse psychosis with schizophrenia. Psychosis can be a symptom of several mental health conditions, but it's not necessarily the same.

Some disorders that have psychosis as the symptom include schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, severe depression with psychotic features and schizoaffective disorder.

Now that you are aware of how does psychosis happen, it becomes essential to help those who may affected by it.

By reaching out, you can help someone orient themselves back to reality. If you have been exposed to any of the aforementioned causes of psychosis, contact a mental health professional who can guide you towards proper diagnosis and treatment.

The causes of psychosis are yet to be clearly defined and identified. However, in any case, early identification leads to early management of the symptoms.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes