Celery Juice: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Celery juice is a good source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, but compared to raw celery, it has less fibre. The possibility that drinking celery juice promotes weight loss or assists in the body's detoxification is not supported by enough research.

Celery juice has become well-known as a healthy tonic that can aid in weight loss, give you more energy for exercise and even enhance the look of your skin. However, the nutritional value of celery juice varies significantly depending on the items you use.

The benefits of celery juice are such that you should drink it regularly. This wholesome vegetable is frequently included in salads. Alternately, you can incorporate celery stems and leaves in a beverage to benefit from it.

In this article, you may learn everything you need to know about the nutrients and benefits of consuming celery juice.

Nutrition profile of Celery juice

The nutritional value of celery juice is comparable to that of the whole vegetable. Additionally, it's a rich source of important vitamins like A, C and K, folate, dietary fibre and potent antioxidants.

Celery juice contains more nutrients per serving than celery stalks due to the removal of most of the plant fibre.

One can of 240 mL of celery juice, one cup, has the following constituents:

Protein: 2 grams

Calories: 42.5

Carbs: 9.5 grams

Sugar 5 grams

8% of the daily recommended amount of calcium

7 percent of the DV for magnesium

The number of calories in celery juice mostly depends on the ingredients. Two tiny stalks of celery added to this beverage can provide about four calories and one gram of carbohydrates. Some recipes include more calories, as they require ginger, lemon or lime juice, green apples and other ingredients.

Health benefits of Celery juice

Even though some of the proclaimed benefits of celery juice are overstated, there are still a few benefits when consuming the juice (or eating the vegetable as a snack or in soups and salads). They are:

1) Anti-inflammatory properties

Celery juice contains a lot of phytonutrients, which are plant-based substances that may lessen inflammation.

Like antioxidants, these substances lessen oxidative stress. Free radicals, which are unstable chemicals, build up in your body and cause oxidative stress.

Diets high in antioxidants are associated with lower risks of chronic diseases, like heart disease, diabetes, obesity and several malignancies. They can also help improve skin health.

2) Staying hydrated

Celery juice can aid in hydration, as it's primarily made up of water.

Your body needs water to be hydrated, but many individuals don't consume enough of it daily. Maintaining proper hydration is useful for renal health, blood pressure, body temperature, cognitive ability, nutrient delivery and waste disposal.

3) Supports blood clotting

Vitamin K, a critical vitamin that aids in blood clotting, is a component in celery juice that has the greatest health benefit. While everyone benefits from blood clotting mechanisms, it's advisable that those who are on blood thinners consume enough vitamin K.

4) Boosts immunity

Healthy amounts of vitamin C are present in celery juice. As vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid) cannot be synthesised by the body, consuming foods rich in this vitamin is key for healthy blood vessels, bones, cartilage, muscles and immune systems. Iron absorption and wound healing are both aided by vitamin C.

Although researchers are examining the extent of benefits, vitamin C may possibly have more significant medical benefits.

Ongoing research is determining whether vitamin C, by limiting the harmful effects of free radicals through its antioxidant properties, can help avoid or delay the development of certain types of cancer, heart disease and other illnesses in which oxidative stress plays a causal role, according to the National Institutes of Health.

5) Low in sugar

Another benefit of celery juice is that it has less sugar than other juices, making it a healthier substitute for apple or orange juice.

Compared to 24 grams of orange juice and 28 grams of apple juice, one cup of celery juice has 3.16 grams of natural sugar.

Overindulging in added sugar can cause weight gain and increase your chances of developing diabetes, obesity and heart disease. A low-sugar beverage that can keep you healthy is celery juice.

6) May prevent cancer

Against chemicals known as free radicals, which are linked to heart disease, cancer and ageing, antioxidants can help shield your cells.

Numerous substances discovered in celery seeds and leaves work as potent antioxidants in the body, according to a recent study.

Caffeic acid, ferric acid, tannin and saponin are a few of these substances. Consuming celery, whether raw or juiced, can help in ensuring that you obtain enough of these chemicals and reduce your risk of developing cancer.

Key Takeaway

According to research, phytochemicals in celery can counteract oxidative stress, lower blood pressure and soothe inflammation. Celery has these benefits whether you have it whole or in juice form.

However, fibre is lost when celery is juiced, and fibre has many benefits, including promoting weight loss and assisting with blood sugar regulation.

