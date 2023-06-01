Celine Dion world tour cancelled after incurable illness threatens her life     

Celine Dion breaking news 2023: Dion has canceled all the remaining dates of her Courage World Tour as she continues to deal with health issues.

The 55-year-old famous singer had previously postponed her shows after announcing that she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a neurological disorder.

Is Celine Dion sick?

The “My heart will go on” singer is battling with Stiff Person Syndrome, a neurological disorder. Dion announced her diagnosis through Instagram in December 2022 by sharing an emotional video.

Celine Dion world tour cancelled: Here are all the details

The Canadian singer took to Instagram and announced the cancellation of her shows. She announced the news with tremendous disappointment and shared that she was unable to perform on her world tour.

Furthermore, the singer added that she's working hard to build back her strength and courage. Posting an image of her remaining canceled tour dates, Celine Dion said:

"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you are 100%.

"It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again," Dion added.

"I am not giving up” – Celine Dion

Dion addressed her fans in the post and assured them that she's not giving up. The singer said:

"I want you all to know, I’m not giving up … and I can’t wait to see you again."

In the statement posted on Instagram, Dion’s team assured her fans and said:

“We do have every hope that someday soon, Dion will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time simply is not now."

All tickets for the canceled dates will be refunded, according to the post shared by Dion.

Celine Dion's stiff person syndrome

Following the diagnosis, Dion postponed her tour dates in Europe. (Photo via Instagram/celinebible)

The singer had previously shared that due to stiff person syndrome, she goes through painful muscle spasms and is unable to undertake everyday chores.

Following the diagnosis, Celine Dion postponed her tour dates in Europe, and now the remaining dates have also been canceled. Announcing the diagnosis, Celine Dion said:

"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to."

The European leg of her Courage World Tour was set to begin in Amsterdam and run through Europe, ending in London in April 2024.

What is stiff person syndrome?

Stiff person syndrome is a chronic condition that leads to painful muscle spasms and muscle stiffness. Major symptoms may include muscle rigidity, painful muscle spasms and mobility issues.

Often, people with this health issue experience stiffness in their abdomen and trunk region. However, over time, muscle stiffness may spread to the legs and other regions. As a result, people may become more prone to falls and injuries and may also find it difficult to even walk or sit.

While there's no treatment for stiff person syndrome, several medications and therapies may be used to manage painful symptoms and slow the progression of the condition.

Dion had completed 52 dates of the world tour before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down in 2020. In 2021, she released “Love Again”, and at the end of 2022, the singer revealed that she was suffering from stiff person syndrome, following which she had to postpone the European leg of her world tour.

Poll : 0 votes