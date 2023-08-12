Ceylon cinnamon: Unveiling its health benefits and possible drawbacks

The unique Ceylon cinnamon, known as "true cinnamon," stands out not only for its distinct taste but also its potential health benefits.

Cinnamon, a famous spice renowned for its aromatic and flavorful properties, has been used for millennia in culinary and medical activities.

In this article, we go deep into the world of Ceylon cinnamon, shedding light on both its incredible health benefits and potential drawbacks.

Ceylon cinnamon in a nutshell

Ceylon cinnamon, scientifically termed Cinnamomum verum, is derived from the inner bark of the Cinnamomum verum tree.

This tree predominantly thrives in Sri Lanka, formerly known as Ceylon, adding to the spice's distinctiveness. Unlike the more commonly used Cassia cinnamon, Ceylon cinnamon boasts a delicate, sweet flavor and a lighter hue, making it a favorite in both culinary endeavors and potential health applications.

Ceylon cinnamon health benefits

Antioxidant: A noteworthy characteristic lies in its rich antioxidant content, particularly in terms of polyphenols and phenolic compounds.

These powerful antioxidants play a crucial role in counteracting oxidative stress and shielding cells from harm caused by free radicals. Regular inclusion of Ceylon cinnamon in diet can contribute to overall well-being and longevity.

Anti-inflammation: It contains active compounds like cinnamaldehyde and eugenol, which exhibit formidable anti-inflammatory properties.That can mitigate inflammation, offering possible support for managing chronic inflammatory conditions.

Balancing blood sugar: One of the most celebrated benefits revolves around its potential to maintain healthy blood sugar level.

Research suggests that the consumption of Ceylon cinnamon could improve insulin sensitivity and enhance glucose metabolism. That makes it a potential ally for individuals dealing with type 2 diabetes or those at risk of developing it.

Heart health: Ceylon cinnamon could play a role in heart health by aiding in the reduction of blood pressure and cholesterol level.

Studies indicate that its regular consumption could lead to decreased levels of triglycerides and LDL cholesterol — factors that contribute to cardiovascular diseases.

Nourishing the mind: The compounds present in Ceylon cinnamon can boost brain health. Although more research is necessary, studies suggest that cinnamon could help enhance memory, attention and overall cognitive well-being.

Ceylon cinnamon side effects

Coumarin caution: While it's generally deemed safe, excessive consumption of coumarin—a natural compound found in all cinnamon types—warrants consideration.

Cassia cinnamon contains higher levels of coumarin compared to Ceylon cinnamon. Elevated coumarin intake has been associated with potential liver toxicity and other health concerns. Notably, the coumarin content in Ceylon cinnamon is considerably lower, reducing potential risks.

Allergic reactions: Some might experience allergic reactions to cinnamon, including the Ceylon variety.

Allergic responses can range from mild skin irritation to more severe symptoms like breathing difficulties or even anaphylaxis. Caution is advised when consuming cinnamon, especially Ceylon cinnamon, for the first time, particularly if allergies are a concern.

Interactions with medications: It's noteworthy that cinnamon supplements or excessive consumption of cinnamon could interact with certain medications like anticoagulants and diabetes medications.

Prior consultation with a healthcare professional is prudent before significantly incorporating cinnamon into diet, especially for those taking medications.

Gastrointestinal impact: While uncommon, the consumption of large quantities of cinnamon, particularly in powdered form, can lead to digestive discomfort like stomach upset, nausea, or diarrhea.

The "True Cinnamon" not only offers a delectable flavor but also holds the potential to bestow numerous health benefits, from its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to its potential in supporting blood sugar regulation and heart health.

While generally safe, it's important to consume true cinnamon in moderation and be mindful of medication interactions and allergies. Adding true cinnamon to your diet can enhance well-being, but consulting healthcare professionals before major dietary changes is recommended to meet specific health needs.