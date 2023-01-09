Chaga Mushroom: Uses, Benefits, and Side Effects

Chaga, a type of mushroom that grows on birch trees, has been used for centuries to treat an array of illnesses.

Chaga tea is made from mushrooms and has been shown in studies to have antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. However, it’s important to speak with your doctor before adding chaga to your diet.

What are Chaga Mushrooms?

Chaga has medicinal properties. (Image via Unsplash/Natasha Arefyeva)

Chaga mushrooms are a type of fungus that grow on birch trees. They're typically found in the northern hemisphere and have been used for centuries in Siberia and other parts of Asia as a medicine to boost immunity and improve overall health.

Chaga mushrooms are also known as 'the king of medicine', as they're said to have potent medicinal properties. That includes anti-aging effects, cancer prevention properties, improved digestion and liver function, reduced inflammation, and increased energy level, among others.

Chaga Tea Benefits

Chaga tea has many benefits, including:

Boosts immune system : Chaga mushroom is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which helps the body fight off infections and reduce inflammation.

: Chaga mushroom is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which helps the body fight off infections and reduce inflammation. Prevents cancer : The antioxidants in chaga may help prevent certain types of cancers, including cervical cancer and breast cancer. It also appears to have anti-tumor properties.

: The antioxidants in chaga may help prevent certain types of cancers, including cervical cancer and breast cancer. It also appears to have anti-tumor properties. Improves cardiovascular health

Protects the heart : Chagas also contain high levels of betulinic acid, which has been shown to protect against heart disease by improving blood flow through your arteries and reducing cholesterol levels in your blood.

: Chagas also contain high levels of betulinic acid, which has been shown to protect against heart disease by improving blood flow through your arteries and reducing cholesterol levels in your blood. Improves blood sugar level: Research suggests that consuming chaga can lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes and can improve insulin sensitivity if you already have it.

Health Benefits

Chaga can prevent inflammation. (Image via Pexels/Norma Gabriela Galvan)

Chaga mushroom has a long history of use in traditional medicine. It has been used for centuries in Siberia and other parts of Asia as a medicinal herb to boost immunity, improve overall health, and treat various ailments such as liver disease, kidney problems and even cancer.

Active ingredients in chaga may have health benefits. Chaga contains antioxidants called betulinic acid and betulin, which are believed to fight free radicals that cause cell damage. There's also evidence that chaga may have immune-boosting properties: mice fed 10 mg/kg body weight daily for 12 days showed increased activity of natural killer (NK) cells, a type of white blood cell that works against cancer cells or viruses.

A study published in the journal Cell Research showed that another compound found in chaga, laccase, helped protect against inflammation by breaking down compounds called prostaglandins.

Prostaglandins are hormone-like molecules released by the body during inflammatory conditions such as asthma attacks or arthritis flare-ups. They can also play an important role in regulating blood pressure level via their influence on blood vessels.

How to Prepare Chaga Tea

Chaga tea regulates blood pressure. (Image via Unsplash/Arisa Chattasa)

To prepare chaga tea, you need to boil the chaga mushrooms in water. The water should simmer for about 20 minutes.

That's long enough to extract the beneficial nutrients from the mushroom, but it doesn't take long for it to lose its taste or becomes bitter. The longer you simmer the tea, the more antioxidants you will get out of your brew.

Side Effects and Interactions

Consult your doctor before adding chaga mushroom to your diet. (Image via Pexels/Samer Daboul)

The potential side effects of chaga mushroom are relatively mild and easy to manage, but it's important that you know what they are before adding the fungus to your diet.

For example, chaga may interact with blood thinners and other medications. If you take these types of drugs, speak to your doctor before adding chaga to your diet, as it could cause bleeding or other problems.

Additionally, there's preliminary evidence suggesting that chaga could interact with a few prescription antidepressants (specifically monoamine oxidase inhibitors). So, it's recommended that people with depression talk to their doctor before adding this supplement to their diet.

Another potential interaction involves breastfeeding women who want to consume this fungus. Although there aren't any published studies on it yet, one animal study found that feeding mice a small amount of freeze-dried chaga extract caused their offspring (who were born without consuming any food containing the extract) slight decrease in weight and length at birth when compared against control groups.

Takeaway

It's very important for you to pay attention to possible side effects, as well as other potential risks of chaga.

You should also consider whether or not this treatment is really a good option for your particular situation, and speak with a licensed health professional about your specific needs and what the best course of action may be for you.

For example, if you have any medical conditions like diabetes or low blood sugar that could cause problems if you consume chaga mushroom, inform your doctor before having the fungus.

