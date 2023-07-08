Charcot Marie tooth disease: Understanding symptoms, treatments and life expectancy

Charcot Marie Tooth disease (CMT), also known as hereditary motor and sensory neuropathy, is a genetic condition that affects the peripheral nerves. It can cause a variety of symptoms and challenges for the ones living with the condition.

In this article, let's get to know the symptoms of CMT, available treatments options, and life expectancy of those diagnosed.

What is Charcot Marie Tooth disease?

What is CMT? (image via Freepik/Senivpetro)

CMT is a hereditary neurological disorder that affects the peripheral nerves which are responsible for movement and sensation in the limbs.

It was named after the three physicians who first identified the condition: Jean-Martin Charcot, Pierre Marie and Howard Henry Tooth. This disorder leads to the disruption of communication between the nerves and muscles, leading to symptoms like muscle weakness, loss of muscle tissue and sensory impairment.

Symptoms of Charcot Marie Tooth disease

Lack of balance (Image via Freepik/Master1305)

The symptoms of CMT can vary from person to person. Common signs include weakness in muscle, particularly in the lower portion of legs and feet, loss of muscle tissue (also known as muscle atrophy), sensory loss like one's decreased sensitivity to touch and temperature, difficulty with coordination and balance, deformities in the foot like high arches or hammertoes and reduced number of reflexes.

These symptoms typically appear gradually over time and may progress as the condition advances.

Treatments for Charcot Marie Tooth disease

Physiotherapy (Image via Freepik)

While there's no known cure for CMT at present, various treatments can help ease the symptoms and improve quality of life.

Physical therapy and occupational therapy are important components when it comes to treat this condition, as they can help improve muscle strength, mobility and functionality.

Assistive devices like braces, orthopedic shoes or walking aids may also be recommended to provide support and stability. In some cases, surgery may be needed to correct foot or hand deformities that might have develop due to the condition.

Life expectancy and prognosis

Prognosis (Image via Freepik/Stefamer)

CMT is a chronic condition that usually does not affect one's life expectancy. The progression and severity of the signs and symptoms can vary widely among individuals.

With proper care and management, individuals with Charcot Marie Tooth disease can lead fulfilling and productive lives. Regular medical check-ups, ongoing care and support from healthcare professionals can add to a better prognosis and improved quality of life.

It's also important to note that early diagnosis and health intervention play an important role in optimizing outcomes.

How common is Charcot Marie Tooth disease?

How widespread is it? (Image via Freepik/Pressfoto)

Charcot Marie Tooth disease is estimated to affect approximately 1 in 2,500 people worldwide, making it one of the most common inherited neurological disorders in the world. It can occur in people of all ethnic backgrounds and genders.

The genetic mutations that are responsible for the disease can be inherited from one or both the parents. While the exact causes are not fully understood, ongoing research aims to find more insights into the condition's origins and potential treatment options.

Poll : 0 votes