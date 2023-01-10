Occupational Therapy: Everything You Need To Know

With the help of occupational therapy, anyone, regardless of age or ability, can participate in the activities (occupations) essential to them and lead a fulfilling life.

People who have trouble performing routine duties can benefit from occupational therapy. The term occupational therapist refers to professionals who deal with people of all ages, including children and elderly.

The purpose of an occupational therapist is to help people who are struggling with any task that takes up their time, or that they might refer to as occupying their time. Examples of such tasks include taking care of oneself, taking part in social activities, going to work, or going to school.

History of Occupational Therapy

This type of therapy has been in place since 1930s. (Image via Pexels/Tima Miroschnichenko)

Before the term was coined, it was a way of involving patients in the healing process by comprehending their issues and assisting them in adjusting to a new way of life. To help recently discharged patients rehabilitate and deal with workplace demands, many programmes were established in 1930s.

These programmes include vocational training, industrial therapy, and clinical workshops. Since then, technology has assumed control. The advancement of wheelchairs, electronic environment controls, adapted equipment, computer software, and speech recognition has helped facilitate cccupational therapy.

OT may now assist people of all ages and from a variety of occupations in managing their daily tasks.

Differences Between Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy

While they may seem similar, there is a difference between the OT and PT. (Image via Pexels/Gustavo)

There are some significant variations between occupational therapy and physical therapy, despite the fact that both are rehabilitation programmes that aim to boost independence, self-reliance, and safety.

There are many parallels between the two, but you also need to take into account their differences. They are similar in that they both aim to ensure that you can carry out daily tasks effectively. The approaches taken to reach the end result differ, albeit slightly.

The goal of physical therapy or physiotherapy is to make the muscles stronger. However, OT assists you in taking care of yourself independently on a physical, mental, and social level.

Occupational Therapists: What Do They Do?

For some people, engaging even in simple tasks is very difficult. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Occupational therapists who work in the medical field are responsible for coming up with new strategies to aid in your adaptation.

They walk you through the process of caring for your home, yourself, and other responsibilities. With occupational therapy, a person can accomplish simple tasks like eating alone, working in an office, showering, dressing, or engaging in leisure activities.

It can assist you in getting past your difficulties and interacting with others of your age without sacrificing the activities you find fulfilling. Keep in mind that every day can present a different set of obstacles. OT can help you in the long term if you use it to overcome the odds.

The occupational therapist's work begins with your struggle with routine chores. They help people of all ages restore lost abilities, acquire new ones, and adjust to a new situation so that it works for them.

In the process, you usually pick up new techniques for performing the same old tasks, and when you employ equipment or tools, your job usually gets a lot easier. Your ability to perform daily tasks safely and effectively is the main goal of occupational therapists.

Advantages of Occupational Therapy

The goals can be adjusted to your needs. (Image via Pexels/Shvets Production)

The ability to analyze the movement and cognitive requirements of daily tasks and creatively implement activities and exercises designed to build on an individual's current abilities to improve daily independence distinguishes occupational therapy from other forms of therapy. That's despite the fact that typical exercise and endurance (or activity tolerance) activities are commonplace.

Cognitive issues are addressed by occupational therapists in light of functional requirements. What mental abilities are needed to manage a daily calendar, pay bills, order things online, and go back to work? The goal of occupational therapy is to improve cognition through practicing skills or employing activities that call for organization, attention, problem-solving, and reasoning.

Occupational therapists frequently advise their patients to use adaptable equipment. OTs are the go-to therapists to handle these concerns, whether the person is learning how to dress after a hip replacement or back surgery or needs options to preserve safety in the bathroom.

No occupational therapist in practice avoids offering support to patients or carers in their current predicament. They provide families with substantial support in light of the changing circumstances. In keeping with our traditionally holistic mindset, they also place more emphasis on the person than on separate functional aspects.

Takeaway

Any health condition, including speech or mobility problems, can make daily life difficult. The benefits of occupational therapy make it worthwhile, and it can assist you in overcoming your obstacles to independence.

In addition to receiving medical care, occupational therapy enables you to both avoid and address these issues. In severe circumstances, occupational therapy can assist you in coping with your condition and preventing it from impairing any aspect of daily life.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes