How to Recover from Work Stress?

Work stress is real and can be debilitating. You have probably heard of burnout and maybe even dealt with it yourself.

A wide range of physical illnesses, including cardiovascular diseases and musculoskeletal pain, have been related to chronic work stress. They're characterized by symptoms including emotional tiredness, lack of energy and loss of job pleasure.

According to research, only 32% of workers worldwide claim to be prospering, while 43% experience severe levels of everyday stress. According to stats, up to 61% of American workers feel burnt out at any given time. Those who experience work stress are more than three times more likely to hunt for gainful jobs.

Instead of concentrating on increasing productivity or becoming more proficient at the work itself, managing burnout requires a good post-work recovery. Research says it's crucial to regularly rest from work.

Restoring physiological responses to baseline levels, such as cortisol (a crucial stress hormone), is the goal of recovery. You will feel more energized and enthusiastic about showing up for work and dealing with work stress.

Ways to Recover from Work Stress

There are always external factors, such as bad managers, challenging coworkers, and badly managed workplaces.

However, quitting might not always be an option. So how can you effectively tackle your existing circumstances? We recommend the following ways for you to deal with work stress:

1) Detach from Work

The best ways for recovery have been shown to be psychological detachment and mastery experiences if you don't feel like you have much control over your job. It's crucial to remember that psychological detachment is essential for recovery, but it's harder than it sounds to attain.

For instance, using a smartphone after work can hinder processes, as it blurs the line between work and home and prevents psychological detachment from work. Mastery experience is also important to manage work stress. Does your work give you a feeling of accomplishment?

2) Shift your Work Environment

Keep greens closer to you. (Image via pexels/George Milton)

Working in a natural setting improves well-being and reduces the likelihood of burnout.

Some businesses incorporate outdoor activities into workdays, such as lunchtime strolls through parks. It has been demonstrated in studies that exposure to daylight, having a window view, or indoor vegetation at work can improve sleep quality, perceived stress, and general wellness.

Even inadvertent exposure to nature, like viewing nature pictures on a screen, can aid in recovery from work stress.

3) Enhancing Awareness

By becoming more aware, you can increase your happiness. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

We can alter how we respond to circumstances beyond our control. Even if your workplace isn't very healthy, you can still be.

Similar to how our external circumstances can be unpleasant, we can only maintain the thoughts and emotions we want if we learn to put ourselves at a distance from them and recognize how they exist within ourselves.

Understanding that has shown to be beneficial to tackle many difficulties, including work stress.

4) Pick up an Exercise

Walk around with your colleagues; move around. (Image via Pexels/Alexander Suhorucov)

Exercise can also help you manage work stress. Try a quick walk, hike, or swim instead of the gym or team sports if you don't like them.

Other experiences that require a lot of commitment, like learning a new language or playing an instrument, are beneficial for recovery. Engaging in physical activity releases a large amount of feel-good chemicals, which in turn helps balance the body's stress levels.

5) Accepting the Moment

The thought of relaxing may seem unachievable when stress is bombarding you regularly. However, it's crucial to make time for oneself. You are not required to take a three-week vacation.

A few five-minute breaks scattered throughout the day, where you are quiet and thoughtful and just being in the moment, can help you relieve stress. That does not imply you try to remain motionless in that instant, but rather you learn to accept that moment as it is. As a result, you learn to live in the present and deal with any work related stress.

Takeaway

It's crucial to set aside some time for yourself, even if you don't have much, so you may do something enjoyable and deal with work stress.

You can only continue to perform at your best and take care of others if you take good care of yourself and learn how to properly unplug yourself from work. The core idea of managing work stress is to take out time for yourself, and focus on your current needs.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

