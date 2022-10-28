Why Mental Health Support is Important in Workplace?

A framework outlining the fundamental role companies should play in fostering workplace mental health and well-being has been released by the U.S. Surgeon General.

The 48-page guide is divided into five 'essentials' sections that companies can use to create, institutionalize, and update policies, procedures, and practices that support mental health. The report comes after the COVID-19 pandemic, which altered the structure of workplaces and how employees work.

According to a recent survey, more than one-third of employees say that their self-reported mental health has declined compared to six months ago. Stress and anxiety account for more employee work-related absences than physical injuries or illnesses.

Research shows that over 21 million in the USA have experienced at least one major depressive episode in 2020. Those with depression claim that they can only operate at 70% of their best capacity. Other reports show that between 50% and 60% of persons with a mental health disorder do not receive treatment, resulting in greater rates of illness and productivity loss.

Importance of Mental Health in Workplace

Mental health in the workplace is just as important as other areas of life. Addressing concerns around mental health is not just beneficial for the individual but the company too.

The following are reasons why we focus must be on workplace mental health:

1) Boost Productivity

Mental health concerns at the workplace direct impact the economy. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Workers with mental health issues are less likely to be engaged and effective. The World Health Organization estimates that the annual cost of lost productivity due to depression and anxiety, two mental health conditions that are frequently connected to workplace, is $1 trillion.

2) Increase Turnover

Youth are more likely to voice their mental health concerns. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Concerns about how workplace promotes overall wellness — both physically and emotionally — among employees are growing.

In fact, a person's decision to leave a job is heavily influenced by their mental health, particularly among younger people. According to a 2019 survey, 50% of millennials (aged 24 to 40 in 2020) and 75% of Gen Z (aged 23 and under in 2020) have quit their work due to mental health issues.

3) Higher Healthcare Cost

Due to increased healthcare expenditures, failing to recognize mental health in the workplace can have a negative effect on a company's bottom line.

According to the research, 70% of adults in the US have admitted to having experienced stress symptoms, including anxiety or headaches. Health care costs increase by two to three times when employees have both physical and mental health problems.

Enhancing Mental Health in Workplace

The five essentials outlined in the document that support mental health are:

1) Protection from Harm

It's the employer's responsibility to safeguard the psychological and physical safety of employees and those associated with the company. Having strategies for fires, emergencies, and other occurrences that could result in physical injury is obviously the absolute least.

To assist employees feel a sense of security and belonging, this tenet takes things a step further by recommending that people be allowed to get plenty of rest and that the organization has a plan for diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

2) Connection and Community

Mental health fosters when everyone comes together. (Image via Pexels/Jopwell)

Companies should also support employees' social connection development. Employers have a responsibility to foster a climate that encourages cooperation and teamwork.

Naturally, most employers have already made an effort to support successful teams, as doing so is also good for business. However, we also foster socialization and bonding while learning empathy.

3) Work-life Harmony

Work-life balance needs time and effort. (Image via pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

People should be given the time and assistance they require to complete obligations outside the workplace by their employers. It goes without saying that one should respect boundaries.

For instance, some businesses have curfews on calls and emails after a specific hour. Work-life harmony is a process rather than a final outcome and requires constant effort from everyone.

4) Fostering Sense of Self Worth

Employers should let their employees know how much they are valued.

No matter what they do, they should be appreciative and assist others in understanding the significance of what they do. The idea is not to focus only on the wages but also their sense of self.

5) Opportunities for Growth

Growth is incremental. (Image via Pexels/Christina Morillo)

This suggestion is pointed and interesting, as health practitioners have connecting a person's ability to develop their mind and move forward in their job and career to their wellness. There's a need to offer quality training, mentorship, pathways to promotion and growth at work, and regular, reciprocal feedback.

Takeaway

Companies can no longer leave mental health to their employees to prioritize. It has been demonstrated that factors such as work-life balance, employee culture, communication, and money have a direct effect on an employee's health.

The level of productivity of an employee decreases as their health declines. We're now witnessing a change in mindset from overworking staff to get results faster to one of balance and wellness to enhance both the life of employees and company's profitability.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

