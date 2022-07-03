Chayote: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Chayote, sometimes referred to as mirliton in the US, is a light green pear-shaped vegetable. It's one of the most widely known field plants in mid-America and some southern US states like California and Florida.

Chayote can be used in meat or vegetarian meals, or you can add it fresh to salads. The entire plant, including the fruit, stem and leaves, have a variety of minerals and is anti-inflammatory, which can help cure high blood pressure, kidney stones and indigestion.

After around 30 days of pollination, chayote pears are mature and ready for harvest. Up to 150 fruits per plant can be produced in a single season.

The fruit's surface is covered in many shallow vertical furrows and has thin, pale green skin. While some have smooth skin, others have spiky or fuzzy surfaces. The cream-white seed ovule is surrounded by creamy white flesh on the inside.

Due to its low-calorie content and high fibre content, chayote can also help in weight loss.

Nutritional Profile of Chayote

Chayote has many important vitamins, minerals and fibre, making its nutritional value one of its best qualities.

The following nutrients are present in one chayote squash (203 grams):

39 calories

Carbs: 9 grams

2 grams of protein

0 grams of fat

4 grams of fibre, or 14% of the recommended daily intake (RDI)

26 percent of the RDI for vitamin C.

Notably, chayote has high levels of folate, a vitamin that supports healthy cell division.

Chayote is high in nutrients, but it's also low in calories, fat, salt and total carbohydrates. As a result, it's quite healthy and a suitable fit for many diets.

Health Benefits of Chayote

According to ongoing studies, chayote has many health benefits, such as:

1) High in fibre

Constipation can be treated, and bowel motions can become more regular with a high-fibre diet. Consuming chayote is a healthy way to improve your intake of fibre. One chayote has 3.5 grams of fibre or 14% of the recommended daily intake of 25 grams.

Additionally, fibre decreases cholesterol, which supports a healthier cardiovascular system, and helps maintain blood sugar levels, which is very beneficial for diabetics.

2) Rich in folate

Chayote squash is incredibly high in folate, one of several important nutrients it contains. Why are folic acid-rich foods so good?

That's because B vitamin is required for DNA synthesis and cellular division in the body. Numerous undesirable symptoms, including low energy, compromised immune system and gastrointestinal problems, might result from a folate deficit.

As it's known to aid in the prevention of birth deformities known as neural tube defects, such as spina bifida, folate is a nutrient that pregnant women should receive enough of.

3) Lowering cholesterol levels

Chayote doesn't contain any saturated fat, not even in very small amounts when considering its caloric content alone, according to its nutrient content profile.

So chayote is unquestionably employed to manage your cholesterol level, making it useful for people with high cholesterol.

4) May Aid in Weight Loss

Chayote has a very low-calorie count compared to other pumpkins and other vegetables. As chayote does not contain any cholesterol or saturated fat, a very high number can be seen in its nutritional content profile.

Chayote also has a healthy quantity of fibre, making it beneficial for people wishing to lose weight.

5) May combat inflammation

A 2019 study looked into the benefits of chayotte in combating inflammation in older people. According to research published in the journal 'Antioxidants', older people with metabolic syndrome can benefit from the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits offered by dried chayote consumption.

However, the study's scope was limited, so more research is needed in this area.

6) Slows Ageing

One of the main theories of ageing is around molecules called free radicals that harm your cells over time, resulting in decreased functionality.

According to several studies, having foods strong in antioxidants can slow down ageing by shielding cells from free radical damage.

Vitamin C is one of several antioxidants found in chayote. In addition to being an antioxidant, vitamin C is required for the creation of collagen, one of the main proteins in your skin. Many people believe collagen gives skin its hard, youthful appearance.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Chayote? Yess!! No 0 votes so far