Chemical Imbalance in Brain: Does It Really Cause Depression?

When a person has either too little or too much of a certain neurotransmitter, it causes a chemical imbalance in the brain. These chemical messengers are used to transport information between nerve cells. Serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine are some common neurotransmitters.

Due to the functions they perform in controlling mood and emotions, serotonin and dopamine are commonly referred to as the happy hormones. According to some accepted theories, brain chemical imbalances contribute to the development of mental health illnesses like depression and anxiety.

Even if this hypothesis might be somewhat accurate, it runs the risk of oversimplifying mental illnesses. Is chemical imbalance the only cause? Researchers continue to demystify that.

How Do Chemical Imbalances Relate to Depression?

The brain is an interconnected web of nerve cells. (Image via Wolfgang Eckert/Pixabay)

Over 23 million adults and adolescents in the United States experience major depression each year, making it one of the most prevalent psychological diseases.

It has enormous financial consequences and is a key contributor to suicide risk. Although the exact origins of depression are still being disputed, a widely accepted theory claims that a chemical imbalance in the brain is to blame.

Unsurprisingly, this idea first surfaced in the late 1980s with the release of Prozac, a medication that raised levels of the brain chemical serotonin and seemed to help treat depression.

A single cause would be an easy answer, but it is clearly not. (Image via Pexels/Daniel Reche)

For a while, it seemed that depression is caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain and noticeably reduced serotonin levels. It can, therefore, be efficiently treated with medications that restore that balance. It gave doctors and their suffering patients obvious solutions, an elegant explanation of the symptoms and an easily accessible treatment in the form of pills.

In the process, pharma corporations also made money. Some time back, though, two significant issues with this intriguing plot surfaced. First, research has shown that antidepressant medications are much less helpful in treating depression than was once thought and promoted. Most people who do benefit find the relief to be insufficient and accompanied by unpleasant side effects, and approximately half of patients receive no relief from these drugs.

Additionally, studies have shown that pharmacological effects are frequently no better than those produced by a placebo and may not eventually improve quality of life.

There's currently no clear evidence to support the hormonal imbalance theory, which holds that depression is caused by low serotonin levels and that antidepressants treat depression by raising those levels.

The study of the relationship between serotonin and depression has taken many different directions over the years. Studies have compared the levels of serotonin and its derivatives in depressed and non-depressed individuals, as well as changes in the genes implicated in serotonin movement.

Other Contributing Factors for Depression

Mental health concerns are not only personal but also social. (Image via Pexels/Fernando Cabral)

Researchers have not established that hormonal imbalances in the brain are the sole root cause of mood disorders or other mental health diseases, despite the fact that these conditions appear to be associated with chemical imbalances in the brain.

The following are additional causes of depression:

Family history of depression

Life events like a background of emotional, psychological, or physical abuse

Having used alcohol or illegal drugs in the past

Taking specific drugs

Psychological and social aspects, such as the environment's effects on emotions of loneliness and isolation

Current Understanding - Is Chemical Imbalance the Root of Depression?

Our understanding of the causes of depression is still limited. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Simply put, the answer is not a plain yes. Chemical imbalances aren't the only cause of depression, and it's not quite understood how dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin are involved.

For instance, tianeptine, an antidepressant that works well for certain people, actually lowers serotonin levels. According to the chemical imbalance idea, antidepressants ought to be effective for everyone, but they're not. SSRIs enhance serotonin levels in everyone who takes them, not only those who are depressed; studies indicate that roughly one-third of patients have significant symptom alleviation from the usage of these drugs.

Other evidence-based treatment alternatives, such as psychotherapy and lifestyle modifications, which are crucial for many suffering from depression, whether they take medication or not, are also disregarded by focusing only on chemical imbalances.

Takeaway

It's actually preferable to view the chemical imbalance notion of depression as a metaphor rather than an actual science.

Depression is a very complex condition. First of all, you should be aware that while antidepressants may be effective, they're not effective for everyone, and their exact mechanisms are unknown.

Anyone who claims otherwise is not aware of the same, as mental health professionals continue to seek answers.

Janvi Kapur is a counsellor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialisation in clinical psychology.

