Cher, the legendary singer and actress, has remained one of the very popular faces in the world of entertainment. Cher has been winning hearts and even at the age of 77 her beauty and radiance remain a mystery.

Well, of course, genetics do play a role in all this considering her mother Georgia Holt lived by the age of 96 and her grandma exercised daily at 72. However, Cher's determination to her diet and a healthy lifestyle has been the main reason behind her timeless beauty, even though defying age has been in her DNA.

Cher's Lifestyle Change in 1991

In 1991, Cher faced quite some troubles while she was working on her movie sets. The ample supply of junk food and the temptation to consume it made it difficult for her to maintain a healthy diet. This prompted her to get professional attention in order to take a step towards a healthy lifestyle.

Cher decided to give up on cheese. 32 years ago in an interview with People, she said :

"I think cheese is one of the worst things for the body. It doesn’t digest well, and most cheeses are too high in fat and cholesterol"

She further said that:

“I try to avoid foods with a high fat content because they make me sluggish and keep my weight up. Dairy products are not good for us.”

Her decision to skip cheese as it might contribute to poor digestion, high fat, and cholesterol has helped her get the health levels she desired 32 years ago.

Determined to be more health conscious she transitioned from whole milk to nonfat milk. Sometimes she even decided to get rid of milk altogether from her diet, reducing saturated fat intake and calories.

Other Dietary Changes

She not only eliminated foods with high calorie or fat contents. She substituted them with a healthier and more nutritious version of it. She swapped white rice for brown rice going for complex carbohydrates that provide with sustainable energy.

She removed processed sweets from her diet and added fruits like bananas, and papayas into her diet. Her daily meals showcased consisted of vegetables, pasta, and legumes, including lentils, pinto beans, lima beans, and kidney beans. All these overall turn out to be a healthy and nutrient rich diet.

In addition to this, she made her diet aligned with the "Harvard Diet". This diet is based on the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy proteins which can reduce the chances of cardiac related troubles and diabetes too.

Cher, herself is a great example of how a healthy lifestyle can impact our longevity. Even at the age of 77, she serves as an inspiration for many. While her genetics play a crucial role but her commitment to a balanced and well-defined diet with an emphasis on low-fat and avoiding cheese altogether plays an important role in her timeless beauty.

Inspiration can be taken from her remarkable journey which showed how important diet and lifestyle change can be for a long and healthy life.