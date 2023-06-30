Cherry Pickers Exercise: Adding a Twist to Your Workout Regimen

The cherry pickers exercise is something to take into consideration if you want to improve your exercise program and push your body in new directions.

Numerous physical issues, including muscle tears, impaired athletic performance, and most frequently back injuries, can be brought on by tight hamstrings. Regular hamstring stretching will help to lower your risk of low back pain and back injury.

This workout, which takes its name from the activity of harvesting cherries from trees, not only tones and strengthens your muscles but also increases flexibility and balance.

How to Do Cherry Pickers Exercise

The exercise is done in three stages, and as your body warms up, the stretch gradually gets deeper. Before extending any portion of the body, it's vital to warm up by increasing body heat and blood flow.

This exercise improves flexibility. (Image via Unsplash/ Alex Shaw)

Here’s how to do it properly:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms at your sides.

Raise your arms over your head in a smooth motion as if you were reaching for something high.

While maintaining an extended arm position, bend forward at the hips and reach down towards your toes.

Draw your navel towards your spine to contract your core muscles as you reach down.

Slowly stand back up, keeping your arms out in front of you and your back straight. The movement should be repeated for the desired number of times.

It's critical to keep your form correct during the entire exercise. Do not strain your neck or round your back. Start with a comfortable range of motion if you're a beginner, then progressively extend it as your strength and flexibility improve.

Cherry Pickers Exercise Benefits

This exercise is mostly intended to stretch your hamstrings while standing. The cherry pickers exercise consists of three stages, and warming up is required. Before trying the cherry picker exercise, it's best to bike, jump rope, or perform some jumping jacks. It instills a positive feeling and works beautifully.

Here’s a list of benefits offered by this exercise:

Strengthening: The quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, core, and shoulders are just a few of the muscular groups that cherry pickers work. Regularly practicing this exercise can improve these muscles' strength and tone.

Improved flexibility: Stretching your hamstrings, calves, and lower back while bending down towards your toes increases your flexibility and range of motion.

Better stability and balance: Your stability and proprioception are put to the test as you balance on one leg during the cherry picker workout. Your balance and coordination will eventually benefit from this.

You can add weights to the cherry pickers exercise to spice up your routine. (Image via Pexels/ Nathan Cowley)

Core stabilization: Cherry pickers build your abdominal muscles by requiring full core involvement throughout the workout, which improves posture and spinal support.

Workout for the entire body: The cherry pickers exercise works a variety of muscle groups, giving the upper and lower body an all-around workout.

Time-saving: Cherry pickers exercise can be performed as a stand-alone exercise or easily added to your current fitness routine. They are a practical option for people who are busy because they require little equipment and can be performed anywhere.

You'll gain the advantages of increased strength, flexibility, balance, and a full-body workout by including this difficult and dynamic action into your regimen. Keep in mind, to begin with appropriate form and advance gradually as your fitness level rises.

Adding weight to the cherry pickers exercise might make it more challenging. Dumbbells, a barbell, or a medicine ball can all be excellent additions. It simply makes the activity more difficult while remaining incredibly impressive. To spice things up and make it more enjoyable and intriguing, try the standing cherry picker workout or occasionally add weights.

