Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chest Workout Day - 5 Chest Exercises You Must Do 

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
76   //    27 Jul 2018, 19:23 IST

Melbourne City Training Session

The chest is composed of two main muscles - the pectoral major and the pectoral minor. These muscles are responsible for a host of upper body movements including pitching and sidearm movement.

The most important thing is to perform a proper warmup before any high-intensity training program to flex your muscles. Additionally, ensure variety in your workout program to target all the three different regions of the pectoral muscles and avoid any muscle imbalances. This could be achieved by doing different exercises or by performing the same exercise at different inclination angles.

Beginners and amateurs should focus on higher rep count over larger weights while experienced trainers could build their chest with a medium rep count. However, always ensure that you work with a spotter while lifting heavy weights.

Let us look closer at the five exercises that you should add to your chest workout day to build a chiseled chest.

#1 Dumbbell Fly


The dumbbell fly not only targets the pectoral major but also activates the deltoids, biceps and the triceps for an inclusive upper body workout.

Instructions:

Step 1: Grab dumbbells in both the hands and lie on a bench in a supine position. Position the weights above the chest with fully extended arms. The palms should be facing each other during the entire duration of the exercise.

Step 2: Move your arms in an arc to the sides until the weights are almost in line with the chest. Ensure that you feel a stretch in your chest in this position.

Step 3: Pause for a moment and return to the initial position.

Perform the exercise for the recommended number of repetitions.

Important tips: Do not make any excessive elbow movements and try to keep a constant form throughout the duration of the exercise. Do not use momentum to lower the weights as it could lead to a serious injury.

Also read: 6 Best Chest Exercises with Dumbbells To Build Your Chest

Next up: Dumbbell Press

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Workout Tips Chest Workout Tips
Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
5 Best Chest Exercises For Men To Build A Bigger Chest -...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Chest Exercises You Can Do At Home
RELATED STORY
Ultimate Back Day Workout - 5 Back Exercises You Must Do
RELATED STORY
5 Explosive Chest Exercises At Home For A Bigger Chest -...
RELATED STORY
5 Must-Do Lower Pec Workouts To Power Up Your Lower Chest
RELATED STORY
5 Powerful Cable Exercises for Stronger & Chiselled Chest 
RELATED STORY
5 Ultimate Inner Chest Exercises to Build Your Inner Pecs
RELATED STORY
6 Best Chest Exercises with Dumbbells To Build Your Chest
RELATED STORY
6 Effective Chest Exercises For Women To Get The Perfect...
RELATED STORY
Ultimate Arm Day Workout: 6 Arm Exercises You Must Do 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us