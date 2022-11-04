Chest workouts for men are essential if you want to develop the pecs. The pectoral muscles play a huge role in what the upper body looks like.

While there are several variations in chest workouts you can focus on, ranging from bodyweight exercises to compound exercises, you should try everything to find the one that suits you most.

The chest is made up of three muscles, and all three need to be worked on if you want to develop your chest.

Pectoralis Major - this is the part that makes up the biggest portion of your chest mass.

Pectoralis Minor - this part is underneath the pectoralis major and primarily helps with pulling the shoulder down and forward.

Serratus Anterior - this part is towards the outer part of the chest and you can notice it better during overhead exercises.

Chest Workouts for Men

The following five chest workouts for men must be focused on if you’re trying to get bigger and better:

1) Incline Barbell Bench Press

It enables you to work on your upper pecs. It’s a load-bearing exercise, and you can focus on volume or intensity, whichever you prefer during the bench press. Of course, you can do dumbbell incline bench press as well, which will allow you to fix any muscle or strength imbalance.

However, it’s absolutely crucial that you do not put on more weight than your chest can handle. As the negative brings the weight towards your chest and lets the elbows move beyond, you don’t want to pull it too much lest you injure the muscles.

You can find a guide for incline bench press here.

2) Dumbbell Squeeze Press

It allows you to focus on activating the muscles, both bigger and smaller, while focusing on intensity.

However, first you need to know how to do the dumbbell bench press. Once you’ve mastered that, the next step is to squeeze the pectoral muscles at the top of the motion, and hold the position for a second or two. That adds more stress to the muscle fibers, helping them grow better.

To do squeeze press, join the dumbbells together, and do the same exercise while keeping the chest flared.

3) Cable Flye

Cable flyes are an isolation chest workout. Remember that isolation exercises are a must along with compound exercises.

To do a cable flye, you need access to a cable pulley machine. If you don’t have access to one, you can use a pec dec machine or do dumbbell flyes. The idea behind cable flyes is to activate the smaller muscles and focus on growing them too. Every muscle fiber plays a role in muscle development.

4) Drop Set

Drop sets are a type of workout where you do two or three or more sets consecutively. However, every consecutive set requires you to lower the weight and preferably increase the reps.

That way, not only are you pushing your muscles to failure but you’re also delaying the time when you reach failure. That helps in adding more reps to your exercise and defining your muscles.

5) Superset

Supersets are important in chest workouts for men. These sets are two exercises done back-to-back with no to minimum rest between the two exercises.

Supersets can be of any two exercises, but it can be one compound and one isolation exercise. It can also be two exercises where one targets the upper pecs while the other targets the lower pecs.

Eventually, how you modify your supersets depends on you.

Bottom Line

Chest workouts for men to become bigger and leaner can only work properly if your diet is proper. It’s important to understand that diet is key in bodybuilding, and without proper nutrition, the muscles will not be able to grow thicker and stronger.

