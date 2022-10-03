Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Details ‘Big Fat Shoulder’ Workout & Diet

Chris Bumstead, one of the biggest names in Classic Physique, is intensifying his training for the December 2022 Olympia. In the video, Bumstead displayed several shoulder exercises and flaunted his go-to post-workout "anabolic" diet.

Chris Bumstead has achieved success as an IFBB Pro thanks to his physique, meticulous fitness, and hard ethic. He has won the Classic Physique Olympia competition three times, and this year he hopes to win a fourth Sandow trophy.

Chris has worked hard to enhance his performance at bodybuilding's most renowned event ever since winning his first Olympia competition in 2019 and has continued to do so.

You can discover Chris Bumstead's whole shoulder workout and the post-workout food he's been using after these challenging workouts below.

Chris Bumstead ‘Big Fat Shoulder’ Workout Routine

Chris' exercise regimen gradually evolved over time, starting when he was a young boy and preparing for different sports. He discovered that while he enjoyed athletics, he was most drawn to the training.

Bumstead, who holds the record for the most Classic Physique Olympia titles ever, has been struggling with a shoulder injury, but he's working through it to advance his physique.

Below is a complete list of the exercises featured in Bumstead's video:

Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press: The native Canadian began the exercise regimen with seated dumbbell shoulder presses. Before performing four sets for six to nine reps, he completed one warm-up set.

Band Shoulder Internal Rotation: Bumstead decided to execute band shoulder internal rotations to loosen up his joints as part of another warm-up exercise.

Shoulder Press Machine: The shoulder press machine was the next thing Bumstead used. He performed three conventional sets of eight to ten repetitions, followed by one warm-up set.

Seated Dumbbell Lateral Raise: Bumstead performed four sets of seven to ten repetitions of seated dumbbell lateral raises.

Machine Reverse Fly: Chris then performed three sets of 7–10 reverse fly exercises on the machine.

Standing Lateral Raise Machine: Bumstead stated that his delts are already worn out before beginning the standing lateral raise machine. His final exercise consisted of one set of seven repetitions.

Chris Bumstead Diet Plan

You're prepared to go to the gym and make those gains now that you have a Chris Bumstead training schedule! But, nutrition is just as important—if not more—important than exercise.

Similarly to his training, CBum follows healthy nutrition guidelines to the letter.

Chris Bumstead frequently uploads "full day of eating" films to his YouTube account, and there are numerous videos regarding his diet available online.

Ground turkey and white rice make up Bumstead's high-protein pre-workout lunch. He then took a dose of Raw Nutrition's pre-workout and pump mix to assist him to get through the workout. Check out the diets specifics below:

Chris consumes 4,325 calories over the course of 6 meals in this video.

Here is an example of Chris Bumstead's daily diet:

Breakfast: Three entire eggs, 230 grams of egg whites, and 600 grams of raw potato that he air fries (776 calories)

Pre-workout: Rice, chicken breast, and spinach for a pre-workout meal (593 calories)

Post-workout: Banana as a snack, 16 ounces of sweet potato, and chicken breast for your post-workout meal (721 calories)

Meal #4: Stir-fried mixed vegetables, chicken breast, and rice (570 calories)

Dinner: Chicken breast, sweet potatoes, and an avocado (1,048 calories)

Meal #6: 600 calories from 200 grams of salmon and 230 grams of rice.

Wrapping Up

Many bodybuilders make the mistake of concentrating excessively on their workouts, developing a type of tunnel vision that makes them disregard all the other factors involved in developing a physique befitting a professional bodybuilder.

Chris' diet certainly comprises multiple unique phases because he is a top bodybuilding competitor.

Cbum is a perfect illustration of the kind of discipline required to perform at the top level, despite the fact that he enjoys eating as much as anybody else.

