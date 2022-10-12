Chris Hemsworth added another full-body workout to his series of workout videos

Chris Hemsworth frequently gives fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the rigorous training program he and his trainer Luke Zocchi employed to build their strong frame. Hemsworth recently presented a challenging full-body pump-up exercise routine in an Instagram post.

Due to his leading role in the Thor film series based on the Marvel comic books, the Australian A-lister has become widely recognized. In one of the most lifelike superhero portrayals ever, Hemsworth brought the made-up character to life. He kept changing his physique for more ventures, not stopping there.

Chris Hemsworth Workout Routine

His most recent exercise routine, which he shared on Instagram, employs nothing but bodyweight as resistance in order to develop muscle and stamina. As proof, Chris Hemsworth carried through the procedure aboard an ocean-going naval vessel.

The video shows Chris Hemsworth performing the following routine:

Push-Ups X 20 Reps

Dumbbell Pronated Grip Bent-Over Row X 10 Reps

Sit Thru X 20 Reps

Rest 30 Seconds (My favourite part)

Dumbbell Floor Chest Fly X 20 Reps

Dumbbell Renegade Row X 10 Reps

Mountain Climbers X 20 Reps (each Side)

Rest 30 Seconds (My favourite part, again)

Dumbbell Static Lunge X 10 Reps (each side)

Dumbbell Floor Tricep Extensions X 10 Reps

Bear Crawl X 30 Seconds

Rest 30 Seconds

The quads, glutes, and hamstrings are worked during bodyweight squats, and the quads, shoulders, and abs are also worked during the five-meter bear crawl that follows.

To further engage your core, get on all fours and tuck your rear leg up into your opposite hand, turning it through as you quickly lift that hand.

A traditional bodyweight exercise for developing the shoulders, chest, and triceps is a push-up. Starting with mountain climbers immediately keeps your shoulders and core engaged and raises your heart rate for additional cardiac benefits.

Static lunges at the end of the workout help to strengthen the lower body and improve balance. They can also be used as a springboard for single-leg exercises like pistol squats. With a low, athletic stance, skater leaps train explosive movement, balance, rhythm, and strength in the legs and core, as well as serve to increase endurance.

Chris Hemsworth urged his fans to go on a challenging 200-rep workout two weeks ago as part of the series. Five full-body workouts were performed, with a total of 200 reps each. Additionally, he performed every exercise from the deck of a navy ship in the middle of the ocean.

Chris Hemsworth plans to finish the series soon so that he can finish the eight weeks of workouts he has been doing. He likes to mix up his training methods, and was recently seen working on his conditioning by punching a bag.

Wrapping Up

Hemsworth has recently uploaded many Centr-related videos, including one that involves a full-body workout.

For instance, in early July 2022, Hemsworth quickly and intensely performed a chest routine based on volume. Then, in mid-August, the actor described a useful "minimum equipment" exercise that might have occurred in the same naval facility as his 50-rep full-body display. Hemsworth makes it a point to occasionally post different workouts, as can be seen from a general look at his Instagram.

