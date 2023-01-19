Circadian rhythm is an internal biological process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and other physiological processes in living organisms, including humans. It is controlled by a "biological clock" located in the brain's hypothalamus, which is influenced by environmental cues such as light and temperature.

It plays a crucial role in determining when we feel alert and when we feel sleepy, as well as when certain hormones are released and when certain bodily functions occur.

Meaning of Circadian rhythm

The word "circadian" comes from the Latin word "circa" meaning "around" and "Diem" meaning "day." The circadian rhythm is an internal process that runs on a roughly 24-hour cycle, aligning with the natural cycle of daylight and darkness.

It is present in all living organisms, from the smallest plants to the largest mammals, and is regulated by a complex network of genes and proteins.

The main "pacemaker" is located in the hypothalamus, a region of the brain that also controls other vital functions such as hunger and thirst. The pacemaker, known as the Suprachiasmatic Nucleus (SCN), is sensitive to light and dark cues from the environment, which helps to keep the circadian rhythm in sync with the natural cycle of daylight and darkness.

What circadian rhythm does?

It influences many bodily functions, including the sleep-wake cycle, hormone production, and metabolism. For example, the hormone melatonin, which regulates sleep, is produced at night when it is dark, while the hormone cortisol, which helps regulate the body's response to stress, is produced in the morning when it is light.

Similarly, body temperature and blood pressure fluctuate throughout the day, with higher levels in the morning and lower levels at night.

Disruptions to the circadian rhythm can have negative effects on health. Shift work, for example, can disrupt the normal sleep-wake cycle, leading to insomnia, fatigue, and an increased risk of certain diseases such as diabetes and heart disease.

Jet lag, which occurs when traveling across time zones, can also disrupt the circadian rhythm, causing fatigue, insomnia, and other symptoms.

Light exposure also plays a crucial role. Artificial light exposure at night is particularly disruptive, as it can interfere with the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep.

Excessive artificial light exposure at night can lead to insomnia and other sleep disorders, as well as an increased risk of certain cancers such as breast cancer and prostate cancer.

How to maintain a healthy circadian rhythm

Here are a few tips to help:

Stick to a consistent sleep schedule: Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. Limit exposure to artificial light at night: Avoid using electronic devices (such as smartphones and tablets) for at least an hour before bedtime, as the blue light emitted by these devices can suppress melatonin production and make it harder to fall asleep. Get plenty of natural light during the day: Spend time outdoors during the day, especially in the morning, to help regulate the circadian rhythm. Limit caffeine and alcohol: Avoid consuming these substances, especially in the evening, as they can disrupt sleep. Create a relaxing bedtime routine: Develop a pre-sleep routine that helps you relax and wind down, such as reading a book, taking a warm bath, or practising relaxation techniques like meditation or yoga. Avoid shiftwork if possible, if not try to take preventive measures to reduce its impact. Seek professional help if you have insomnia or other sleep disorders.

By following these tips, you can help regulate your rhythm and promote better sleep and overall health.

(Photo by Pixabay/pexels)

