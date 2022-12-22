Melatonin is basically a hormone naturally made by the pineal gland in the brain. Its major function is to manage sleep-wake cycles or regulate the body’s circadian rhythm.

Nowadays, it has become a very common dietary supplement offering natural sleep aid benefits, however, there are other health benefits as well.

Read on to learn more about its uses, benefits, side effects, and dosages.

Uses

People mostly use the supplement to improve sleep quality and insomnia, but in some cases, it can also help with depression, dementia and chronic pain.

Various studies have shown that the supplement may be used for the following:

Allows you to sleep faster

Helps with insomnia

Improves sleep efficiency

Manages the sleep-wake cycle

Help children have a good night’s sleep and stay asleep longer

Alongside these uses, melatonin may also possibly be effective for:

Sleep disturbance, particularly caused by blood pressure medications

Confusion after surgeries

Endometriosis – a uterine disorder

Reduces menstruation cramp

Helps with jetlag

Benefits of melatonin

Other than sleep benefits, melatonin offers several other advantages as well. This includes:

Treats certain eye diseases

Various studies have shown that it may be quite useful in curing certain eye diseases caused by aging and inflammation. This includes glaucoma, uveitis, and ARMD (age-related macular degeneration).

Experts believe that since melatonin reduces oxidative stress and inflammation, this might be the reason why it is considered good for eye health.

Helps with jetlag

The major cause of jetlag is sitting for a long period of time and traveling across time zones. It makes you feel tired and exhausted and also affects your concentration.

Studies have shown that melatonin might help you overcome jetlag problems by helping you sleep and focus better.

Reduces seasonal depression

Seasonal depression, also called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), is a type of depression that is linked to changes in the seasons. It occurs around the same time each year with its signs and symptoms typically developing in early winter.

Low doses of melatonin are used to reduce the symptoms of SAD because research shows that seasonal depression can be linked to circadian rhythm caused by seasonal light changes, but the results are still inconclusive.

Dosage

It can be consumed in doses of 0.5 to 10 mg per day by adults. For children, the dosage is as followed:

3 – 5 years – 1 to 2 mg

6 – 12 years – 2 to 3 mg

Over 13 years – up to 5 mg

Dosage recommendations for adults and children might vary depending on their health problems and age.

Side effects

The supplement is generally safe and non-addictive when taken for short term use and in moderation. But there are still some side-effects that can occur because of it. Some of the most common side effects include:

Dizziness

Headaches

Nausea

Drowsiness

Children who take the supplement may experience the above-mentioned side effects along with irritability, appetite loss, bedwetting, agitation, fatigue, mood swings, and headaches.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should first consult their doctor before consuming melatonin, as it is said to have harmful effects on fetus and newborn.

It is important to note that melatonin interacts with certain medications as well. This includes blood thinners, antidepressants, and blood pressure medications.

If you are taking any of these medications, consult your doctor before starting melatonin supplements to avoid harmful effects.

