Cleaning products can expose you to hazardous chemicals, but here’s how you can protect

Cleaning products are an essential part of household hygiene. However, a new study reveals that they may expose individuals to many hazardous chemicals, invariably putting their health at risk.

The research, conducted by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) and published in the journal Chemosphere, highlights that volatile organic compounds (VOCs) found in cleaning products can cause discomfort.

They also have a significant effect on individual health, causing damage to internal organ systems, including the nervous system, which can lead to cancer.

Common cleaning products emit dangerous chemicals

High risk of developing Asthma (Image via Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema)

The study found that the VOCs can cause eye and throat irritation and discomfort. Some compounds in household cleaning products lead to respiratory problems, with workers in cleaning industries exposed to the environment being found to have a higher propensity for developing asthma.

The research discovered that around 530 unique VOCs exist in cleaning products, with 193 considered hazardous, per California's Department of Toxic Substances Control or the European Chemical Agency.

The study assessed 30 products, where 14 were conventional ones, nine were labeled as "green" products with fragrances, and seven were fragrance-free products termed as "green."

Conventional cleaning products appeared to have higher numbers and more concentrations of VOCs. The study found that green products being fragrance-free had the lowest concentrations.

So, how can individuals protect themselves?

Use a natural cleanser (Image via Unsplash/Precious Plastic Melbourne)

The study outlines several steps that can reduce individual exposure to VOCs contained in these products.

Here're some recommendations:

1) Use third-party certified cleaning products

Third-party certification standardizes processes and ensures that products are safe for usage.

The certification authorities conduct a series of tests to check VOC emissions and toxicity levels before allowing them to hit the market. Hence, using third-party certified products is the best way to minimize exposure to these harmful compounds.

2) Opt for green products

Users should opt for green products. However, it's necessary to note that some green products that are labelled as "organic" may contain VOCs. Hence, users should be mindful of such labels when choosing cleaning agents.

3) Ventilate regularly

Proper ventilation in living quarters is necessary, as it ensures proper indoor air quality.

That helps eliminate VOC emissions and VOC build-up, eliminating any potential health hazards. Running exhaust fans or opening windows regularly can considerably improve air circulation. That can be especially beneficial after using cleaning by-products.

4) Fragrance-free products

Users should select fragrance-free products, as they contain low VOC levels, which makes them less harmful.

5) Natural cleaning agents

Opting for natural cleaning agents, like vinegar, baking soda or soap, can be an even safer path, as it keeps chemicals at bay.

The study makes it clear that cleaning products can expose individuals to hazardous chemicals, causing severe health problems. Therefore, it's vital to make informed decisions when buying products and look for safer alternatives.

While switching to green, fragrance-free, third-party certified products may reduce exposure to VOCs, but using natural cleaning agents and improving ventilation can significantly enhance indoor air quality.

Making conscious efforts can help protect individuals effectively from hazardous chemicals present in these products.