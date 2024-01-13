Cluster A personality disorders: Understanding that go beyond the diagnosis

Cluster A personality disorders, like other categories, are often seen as mysterious individuals with complex behavior. Have you ever encountered a person who suspects encoded messages in their bank statements?

Or someone who likes to spend time with a statue over people? People with Cluster A personality disorders face these kinds of circumstances on a daily basis, where things turn a bit over-the-top.

If you notice, these examples are not only odd but also eccentric in nature. They may also have some connection with reality, but it may not be the individual's reality. Getting a full understanding of Cluster A personality disorders is essential to de-stigmatizing their traits.

Cluster A personality disorders may create difficulties for the individual. (Image via Unsplash/ Dipqi Ghozali)

Types of cluster A personality disorders

This is a dramatic representation of what personality A disorders can look like. (Image via Unsplash/ Pooja Roy)

Cluster A personality disorders are multi-faceted. They have their individual traits and, unfortunately, may not have a lot of insight into their thoughts and behaviors. Here are the three recognized cluster A personality disorders:

1. Paranoid Personality Disorder (PPD)

Individuals with paranoid personality disorder like to consider themselves skilled conspiracy theorists, primarily analysing if someone's out there conspiring against them. When talking about issues with trust, they got themselves a degree on it. They like to believe; they pose a mental conspiracy board, watching out for signs others seem to dismiss.

2. Schizoid Personality Disorder (SPD)

Unlike physical health issues, the symptoms may remain unclear of personality disorders. (Image via Unsplash/ Minator Yang)

Imagine someone who’s exactly opposite to enjoying life to the fullest—more similar to the quiet observer in the room. Social interaction isn't the game of individuals with schizoid personality disorder. But when places are in their areas of interest, they throw out the best in creative endeavors.

3. Schizotypal Personality Disorder (STPD)

Individuals with schizotypal personality disorder are daydreamers at large, with a knack for sarcasm and wit. Ever stumbled upon someone who's dead sure of possessing superficial abilities or a sixth sense? That’s a beep for STPD for you. It’s like living in a fancy, full reality where everything it perfectly normal.

How can we better understand people with Cluster A personality disorders?

Awareness and understanding can break through barriers. (Image via Unsplash/ Kenny Eliason)

Embracing these quirky personalities isn’t limited to placing them in different categories. It's their game, and you must know the rules in order to participate. Empathy is the key to excelling in this game.

By being empathetic we establish our stance in the game, in order to make them feel at home. Additionally, in severe cases, a trained professional can be of profound significance. With any mental health disorder, awareness should take priority. Personality disorders can be difficult to manage since they are part of your identity, but seeking help can always bring benefits for you.

Cluster A personality disorder is a category with unique personality traits. It may seem a bit unreal, but hey, that’s why the tunes of life are so engaging. So, at your next meeting with someone who has a personality that’s a bit pronounced, give them a mental hug for painting a hue of vibrance in the human psyche.

