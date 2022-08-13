Coconut Oil and 5 Other Secrets for Long and Strong Hair

Long and strong hair seems like such a difficult thing to get these days. With stress, pollution, poor diet and lifestyle habits, it can be a real struggle to take care of those tresses and keep them healthy!

The hair on your head grows about 6 inches a year, or half an inch a month, on average. You lose about 50 to 100 strands a day, which isn't as bad as it sounds. Apart from this, if you feel that your hair is thinning out or you are losing hair from a particular area of your scalp, it’s best to consult your dermatologist.

However, there are certain steps you can take to keep those tresses looking as healthy and shiny as possible. The length, thickness, and shine of your hair can all deteriorate if you don’t take proper care of them.

5 Secrets for Long and Strong Hair

The first thing you need to know about your hair is that it's made of a protein called keratin. Not just your hair but your nails are also made of this same substance. The first rule for longer and stronger hair: fix your diet.

A major problem that people face with respect to their diet is that they don't eat enough protein. The best food to nourish hair is protein and you should make sure that you are consuming enough protein - daily! A normal person who works out should have a minimum of 1g of high-quality protein per kilogram of their body weight.

Apart from your protein intake, you also need to eat a variety of green vegetables, whole grains, and nuts to improve your dietary vitamins and mineral intake. The micronutrients and good fats are responsible for shiny and strong hair.

We wouldn't think we have said enough about staying well hydrated being good for your skin and so your hair, too. Water prevents formation of dandruff, split ends, and a host of mechanical problems in hair.

If you are already doing all of the above, kudos to you! Now it’s time for you to learn a few simple measures that will give you long and strong hair.

1. Coconut Oil Head Massage

Traditional wisdom states that coconut oil is the best oil to apply on your hair to keep it healthy and stop protein loss.

There is in fact some research that also verifies this claim. Researchers looked at how much protein the hair lost after each treatment to figure out which oil was best for keeping hair healthy.

They found that coconut oil stopped protein loss better than mineral oil and sunflower oil, whether it was put on the hair before or after washing.

In fact, coconut oil gave the best performance in preventing protein loss in hair in hair that hadn't been damaged, bleached, treated with chemicals, or exposed to UV light. However, neither the mineral oil nor the sunflower oil had this effect, and neither was found to be good at stopping hair from losing protein.

It is thought that the chemical make-up of coconut oil is what makes it so good at protecting hair.

Coconut oil contains lauric acid, which is a medium-chain fatty acid. This makes the structure of coconut oil long and straight, making it easier for the oil to get deep into the hair shaft and nourish it from inside.

So, that hot coconut oil head massage could be the answer to long and strong hair.

2. Take Care of Your Hair While Sleeping

Watch out for your hair while you're sleeping. It can be tempting to fall asleep with a top knot on your head, if only because it looks good. But this can make it hard for your hair to grow long and thick.

If the band is too tight, it might break your hair. Most of the time, this means you go to the hairdresser and come back with a lot less hair than you wanted. Also, sleeping on a silk pillow case can help keep your hair from breaking because it reduces friction (and it's good for your skin, too!). This is our second secret for long and strong hair.

3. Cut Your Hair Regularly

People usually don't want to cut their hair regularly because they fear hair is not replaced quickly. When you get a haircut, it doesn't affect the growth at your roots. You're just cutting off the ends that are dull and broken.

The longer you wait, the more split ends you'll have and the more hair you'll need to cut off. Try to go to the salon every 6 to 8 weeks if you want long and strong hair.

4. Brush Your Hair

By brushing your hair, you can get more hair to grow from the scalp and get more nutrients to the scalp. Brushing improves blood circulation to the scalp, which directs more nourishment to your hair. This will help you grow long and strong hair faster.

5. Be Stress Free

Stress is known to be the main cause of hair loss and skin problems faster than normal.

Even though it's easier said than done, try to lower your stress by eating well, getting enough sleep, and getting things done on time. Know that a healthy mind means a healthy body, and that includes a crown of beautful hair.

6. Massage Regularly

It is very important to massage your scalp with your fingers to give your head the right amount of stimulation and rest. Before you go to bed every night, comb through your hair to get rid of any knots.

Then, use your fingertips to gently massage your scalp. For better results, you can also apply some coconut oil to your hair, which helps strengthen the roots. If you massage your scalp, you'll get more blood to it, which will make your hair healthier.

Follow these 6 tips to get long and strong hair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ramaa Kishore