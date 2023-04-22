Coffee grounds for healthier skin and hair: 5 ways to use them

Coffee grounds for healthier skin and hair? Yes, that's right. The same coffee grounds you use to make your morning cup of coffee can be used for much more than just a caffeine fix.

Coffee grounds have many benefits for skin and hair. Let's have a look at a few of them.

Benefits of coffee grounds

Benefits of coffee grounds (Image via Pexels)

Here are five of them:

1) Exfoliate skin

Coffee grounds can be used as a natural exfoliator for your skin. The coarse texture of the grounds helps remove dead skin cells, leaving the skin smoother and brighter.

To use coffee grounds as an exfoliator, mix them with a small amount of coconut oil or honey, and massage onto your skin in circular motions. Rinse with warm water, and pat dry.

2) Reduce inflammation

Coffee grounds contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce redness and inflammation on skin.

To use coffee grounds for this purpose, mix them with aloe vera gel or cucumber juice, and apply the mixture to your face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes, and rinse with cool water.

3) Stimulate hair growth

Coffee grounds can also help stimulate hair growth. The caffeine in coffee grounds can increase blood circulation to the scalp, which can promote hair growth.

To use coffee grounds for this purpose, mix them with a small amount of olive oil, and apply the mixture to your scalp. Massage it in for a few minutes, and rinse with cool water.

4) Treat dark circles and puffiness

Coffee grounds can help reduce appearance of dark circles and puffiness around the eyes.

The caffeine in coffee grounds can constrict blood vessels and reduce swelling. To use coffee grounds for this purpose, mix them with a small amount of coconut oil, and apply the mixture to the area around the eyes. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes, and rinse with cool water.

5) Fight cellulite

Benefits of coffee grounds (Image via Pexels)

Coffee grounds can also help reduce appearance of cellulite. The caffeine in coffee grounds can tighten and firm the skin, which can reduce appearance of dimpled skin.

To use coffee grounds for this purpose, mix them with a small amount of olive oil, and apply the mixture to the affected area. Massage it in for a few minutes, and rinse with warm water.

It's safe to say that coffee grounds are not just for brewing a delicious cup of coffee but also have many benefits for skin and hair. Incorporating them in your beauty routine can help you achieve healthier, glowing skin and luscious locks. Give the aforementioned coffee ground beauty treatments a try and see the difference for yourself.

Poll : 0 votes