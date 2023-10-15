Common responses to traumatic events that impact mental health

The body has a way of reacting to threats; these are known as responses to traumatic events.

These events are unwelcome storms in the journey of life. These are stress-provoking incidents that destroy our sense of safety, leaving a lasting imprint on our mental and emotional selves.

Traumatic events can vary in nature, but they all accompany a sense of loss and helplessness. It's important to be aware of responses to trauma to live a more fulfilling life.

What are examples of traumatic events?

The responses to traumatic events can vary based on the type of experience. (Image via Vecteezy/Macrovector Studio)

There can be various types of trauma, and each individual's responses to traumatic events may differ.

Natural disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis and wildfires can completely unsettle communities. These are often associated with the experience of loss, dread and unpredictability.

Physical violence, domestic assault and terrorist activities can result in intense responses to traumatic experiences. We now have a wider definition of trauma and recognize that it lies on a spectrum.

Accidents like car collisions or work wounds can also cause lasting traumatic memories, leading to concerns like post-traumatic stress disorder. The loss of a loved one, usually unexpected, can set off intense feelings of grief.

To note, even childhood experiences can lead to traumatic responses as you grow up. They may not be very apparent and may become coping mechanisms to manage yourself.

What are the various responses to traumatic events?

What are the various responses to traumatic events? (Image via Vecteezy/Agung Fatria)

While grappling with trauma, people can display a range of responses. These responses are the mind's typical ability to deal with stressors and may not be the same for all of us.

Here're a few common trauma responses:

#1 Flight or fight response

Fight or flight is the typical response to an immediate threat. Whenever people confront trauma, thei body releases adrenaline, allowing them to either face the danger or run from it.

#2 Freeze or fawn response

Few may be overwhelmed by traumatic events, resulting in a state of emotional numbness or dissociation. It's a protective mechanism of the mind from the intolerable pain of the event. You may freeze in the situation or try to comply with it.

#3 Avoidance

Avoiding is among the common responses to traumatic events. (Image via Vecteezy/Agung Fatria)

One of the responses to traumatic events is engaging in avoidance coping. In an effort to protect themselves from hurtful memories and feelings, few individuals might start to avoid certain situations, spaces or people linked to the traumatic event.

#4 Re-experiencing

As the mind continues to replay nightmares, intrusive thoughts and flashbacks are typical in individuals affected by trauma.

Trauma can result in people detaching themselves emotionally, making it very difficult to form connections with people around them or feel joyful.

#5 Guilt and shame

Those affected may face strong emotions of guilt and shame, even when they weren't responsible for the cause of the traumatic event. This can be hugely self-crippling.

People can wrongly start to believe that the traumatic event is their fault, which can result in self-blaming behaviours and a negative outlook of the self. This form of response can greatly affect their self-healing and give rise to emotions of guilt and shame.

Traumatic events are a jarring reality of human beings that we need to accept. Understanding how people respond to these events is an important step towards empathy and self-healing.

Keep in mind that self-healing is unique and takes its own time. With the necessary support, understanding and access to the right tools, we may be better equipped. Responses to traumatic events are serious, but they don't have to influence your entire life.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

