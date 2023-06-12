Types of Trauma: The Many Faces of Trauma

It is not only important, but rather essential to recognize the various types of trauma a person can go through. As we become more aware of the impact of external circumstances on our well-being, we also recognize the impact of trauma.

What is trauma and why do we need to recognize it? Why do we need to reach out for professional help? In simple words, trauma is a significant external force that can impact our mental and physical health. Thus, it is important that we understand what it is, how it impacts us, and how best to address it.

Recognizing symptoms of different types of trauma can enhance treatment progress. (Image via pexels/ Mart Production)

Trauma: What Is It?

Trauma looks different for everyone. It can impact a person's well-being significantly. (Image via Unsplash/ Danish Pandit)

People started understanding the nature of trauma after soldiers from war returned home and began experiencing various psychological symptoms. Some of these were flashbacks, nightmares, low mood, and unexplainable physical symptoms. The military then took charge to help treat their soldiers and focused on post-traumatic recovery.

However, one doesn't have to be a war veteran to experience trauma. Mental health professionals now see trauma as lying on a continuum. Some traumatic experiences include being impacted by childhood abuse, natural disaster or riots.

However, other traumatic events also include neglect, abandonment, and being exposed to violence at home. Some people minimize the effect of their experience by not seeing it as trauma. While this is very common, getting in touch with a mental health professional can help you not only vent but also process the memories of the trauma.

What Are the Different Types of Trauma?

What are the types of trauma? Is one greater than the other? (Image via Unsplash/ Julia Taubits)

Amongst the most common types of trauma are the "Big T" trauma and the "Little T" trauma. Bigger doesn't necessarily indicate the magnitude, but rather the nature of the traumatic event. For example, a Big T trauma would affect someone who has been impacted by a road traffic accident, since it occured once and impacted the individual. However, an example of "Little T" trauma would be someone who is exposed to violence at home. It is continuous and impactful in nature.

Some other types of trauma are:

1) Acute Trauma

Being exposed to the pandemic was a type of trauma for everyone. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Acute trauma is categorised under Big T trauma since it occurs in response a single and highly stressful situation. Being exposed to a natural disaster or losing a loved one in a road traffic accident is an example of acute type of trauma.

If not addressed in time, this type of trauma can translate into acute stress disorder warranting medical help or even hospitalization.

2) Chronic Trauma

A group therapist can help you deal or manage the symptoms of different types of trauma. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

A person experiencing chronic trauma is likely to be exposed to continuous and repeating stressful events. For instance, someone who has grown up in a hostile and abusive environment is likely to experience the effects of chronic trauma. The effects of this type of trauma can be more insidious and may not subside on its own.

A common yet less acknowledged form of chronic trauma is growing up in an environment where your needs have not been met. Many clients in therapy don't necessarily see this as traumatic. Everyone can have varying experiences and their safety can be impacted depending on the intensity of the situation. A person may be at the risk of developing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of this.

3) Complex Trauma

Complex PTSD is indeed one of the most complex psychological disorders. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

As the name suggests, complex trauma can be a blend of traumatic experiences and events a person has gone through. For instance, a person who has grown up with authoritarian parents, and also has an abusive partner as an adult, is likely to experience the effects of complex trauma. While not everyone who goes through these experience will develop a disorder, it places the individual at risk of Complex Post Traumatic Disorder.

Another common example of complex trauma is intergenerational trauma that transfers within family members. While it sounds quite scary, the cycle of trauma can be broken with the necessary help.

To conclude, it's fundamental to understand diverse types of trauma to enhance empathy, while also providing support and constructive interventions to people who've gone through traumatic events.

Each type of trauma comes with specific problems that significantly influence the life of survivors such as their perceptions, behavior, and overall wellness. By recognizing and showing respect to the complexity of trauma crises like these give society a sense of kindness.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes