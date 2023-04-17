What is complex PTSD? Details explored about the condition as Kathy Griffin shares health diagnosis

American stand-up comic Kathy Griffin recently shared on her TikTok account that she has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD). During the short clip, the one-time Grammy award winner revealed when the issue began, while also asking her followers, who have been struggling with the same, to enlighten her by talking more about the same.

For the uninitiated, complex post-traumatic stress disorder, according to WebMD, is a condition "caused by prolonged or chronic trauma."

Lanie @allenalana2 So Kathy Griffin put out a new TikTok saying she's suffering with a "complex case of PTSD that she's been told is extreme".

What gave her this PTSD?

The backlash from that horrid picture of her holding Trump's head.

I hate these people. Truly. So Kathy Griffin put out a new TikTok saying she's suffering with a "complex case of PTSD that she's been told is extreme".What gave her this PTSD?The backlash from that horrid picture of her holding Trump's head.I hate these people. Truly. https://t.co/nmBdLclS0l

Also referred to as CPTSD, it usually leads patients to experience at least some symptoms of PTSD, with some others including difficulty in controlling emotions, feelings of anger and distrustfulness towards the world, frequent suicidal thoughts, and more.

"This really started for me about 5 and 1/2 years ago": Kathy Griffin discloses getting diagnosed with complex PTSD in a TikTok video

The 62-year-old comedian and actress revealed more about her health through a clip on her TikTok account, wherein she also addressed her PTSD. Disclosing that she has never spoken publicly about the disorder and that her case is an extreme one, Kathy Griffin said:

"Okay TikTok, let's talk about it then .... let's talk about PTSD. [I] never talked about it publicly. I think this is the place to do it because I've seen a lot of videos about it, so ... anyway, this is going to sound whatever. You can laugh or whatever, but I've been diagnosed with complex PTSD, and it's [smiles nervously] ... they call it an extreme case."

Griffin continued by asking her followers, who suffer from a similar condition, to share their stories in the comments, as she revealed that her complex PTSD started about five-and-a-half years back:

"So, I'm ... I would love to hear from you guys about those of you that have ... Yeah, I will feed the dogs [talking to someone off the camera]. Like that helps me to get up and feed the dogs. Anyway, I would love to hear from you guys about depression or anxiety or stuff like that how you cope. If any of you know my story, you'll understand that this really started for me about 5 and 1/2 years ago. Link. You know the cancer didn't help. All right, I look forward to reading the comments. Okay"

For those unaware, Kathy Griffin probably referred to the widespread backlash she received in 2017 after one of her controversial photoshoots wherein she was snapped holding a bloody, model decapitated prop head resembling then-US President Donald Trump.

What are the common symptoms and potential causes of complex PTSD?

More about complex PTSD ( Image via RODNAE Productions/ Pexels)

Patients often reportedly develop CPTSD after exposure to a traumatic event or series of them. As per WHO's ICD-11 (International Classification of Diseases 11th Revision), these events are of an extremely threatening or horrific nature and are usually prolonged or repetitive, from which individuals find it difficult or impossible to escape.

According to Mind's official website (www.mind.org.uk), CPTSD can develop due to child abuse, getting neglected or facing abandonment issues in childhood, domestic violence, witnessing abuse or violence, getting tortured, slavery, being POW (prisoner of war), or suffering any other similar traumatic experience.

Many symptoms, per Mind's website, are similar to PTSD, while some additional signs also include:

Difficulty in controlling emotions

A feeling of distrust or anger toward the world

A constant feeling of hopelessness or emptiness

Feeling one is completely different from others, and nobody understands them

A feeling of being permanently damaged or worthless

Experiencing depersonalization or derealisation

Having dizziness, headaches, chest pains, and stomach aches

Getting suicidal thoughts frequently

Individuals usually suffer flashbacks or nightmares of their trauma while also having a sense of threat. Since complex PTSD is a serious condition, those suffering must visit therapists. For the treatment of CPTSD, antidepressants, and anti-anxiety medications are generally advised alongside therapy sessions.

Poll : 0 votes