What did Kathy Griffin do? #FreeKathy hashtag takes over Twitter as comedian's account gets deactivated for 'impersonating' Elon Musk

American comedian Kathy Griffin's Twitter account got suspended after she changed her profile name to "Musk."

On November 6, 2022, the 62-year-old star was supported by fans online after she impersonated new Twitter owner Elon Musk and tweeted urging people to vote for Democrats in this week's midterm elections.

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson BREAKING: @KathyGriffin has been permanently suspended from Twitter for impersonating @ElonMusk BREAKING: @KathyGriffin has been permanently suspended from Twitter for impersonating @ElonMusk https://t.co/ust86DZHKj

Although Kathy Griffin's handle showed her own name, the tag by her blue checkmark read Elon Musk, something which goes against the social media platform's policy against impersonation.

Soon after, her account was suspended, and the move came with a warning from Musk himself, who stated that any account impersonating others will be "permanently suspended" unless they clearly specify "parody" for their actions.

What exactly did Kathy Griffin tweet?

As mentioned above, Kathy Griffin impersonated Elon Musk by changing her moniker to the blue checkmark and violating the social media platform's norms.

According to Vulture, Griffin tweeted as Musk was trying to persuade people to vote for Democrats in November 8's midterm elections. In one of the tweets, she wrote:

“After much spirited discussion with the females in my life. I’ve decided that voting blue for their choice is only right (They’re also sexy females, btw.)”

This move was not appreciated by Musk, who, in a series of tweets, warned others not to do so in order to keep using their Twitter handles. He wrote:

"Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended."

Elon Musk @elonmusk Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended

He continued his statement in another tweet by saying:

"Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. "

Further adding:

"Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark."

Actress Valerie Bertinelli was also part of the ongoing trend to change the user profile name to "Elon Musk" but reverted back after the Twitter Chief gave out his warning. She tweeted:

“Okey-dokey I’ve had my fun and I think I made my point. I’m just not a ‘trending’ kind of gal. Never have been, never want to be. Have a safe Sunday everyone! xo.”

valerie bertinelli @Wolfiesmom I’m just not a ‘trending’ kind of gal. Never have been, never want to be.

Have a safe Sunday everyone! xo 🤍 Okey-dokey I’ve had my fun and I think I made my point.I’m just not a ‘trending’ kind of gal. Never have been, never want to be.Have a safe Sunday everyone! xo 🤍 Okey-dokey I’ve had my fun and I think I made my point. 😬 I’m just not a ‘trending’ kind of gal. Never have been, never want to be. Have a safe Sunday everyone! xo 🤍

Twitter reacts to Kathy Griffin's account suspension

After news of Kathy Griffin's account being suspended for impersonating Elon Musk went viral, Twitterati backed her, leading to the #FreeKathy trend on social media. Several users called out Musk for taking people's "sense of humor" too seriously, while others bashed him by sharing a screenshot of his old tweet where he wrote, "comedy is now legal on Twitter."

Tales & Typos @kathrynresister Please @ElonMusk, #FreeKathy . I hope you will have a sense of humor throughout this process. After all, we're supposed to be having fun right??!! Please @ElonMusk, #FreeKathy. I hope you will have a sense of humor throughout this process. After all, we're supposed to be having fun right??!!

Robbo @nadnerb_robbo



She's worth way more than Musk.



#FreeKathy Bring back @KathyGriffin.She's worth way more than Musk. Bring back @KathyGriffin.She's worth way more than Musk.#FreeKathy

Frollein404NotFound @Agent404F #FreeKathy suspended. Instead of going after CP or any of the influential woke scolds, let's ban a woman comedian whom the Trump family attempted to destroy for exercising her freedom of speech. Great job, @elonmusk #FreeKathy suspended. Instead of going after CP or any of the influential woke scolds, let's ban a woman comedian whom the Trump family attempted to destroy for exercising her freedom of speech. Great job, @elonmusk

Dustin @Dustin93599567 Elon was upset that Trump got banned but does the same to Griffin for doing less. Very weird #FreeKathy Elon was upset that Trump got banned but does the same to Griffin for doing less. Very weird #FreeKathy

SimonSaysSays (D) Vote Blue 🌊 @SimonSaysSays1 @elonmusk @mcuban Are you going to require ID for verified accounts to protect others from impersonation? The sad part... people were actually trying to make a point about this very thing... blue check "verification" of accounts without actually verifying identity with a valid ID. #FreeKathy @elonmusk @mcuban Are you going to require ID for verified accounts to protect others from impersonation? The sad part... people were actually trying to make a point about this very thing... blue check "verification" of accounts without actually verifying identity with a valid ID. #FreeKathy

Truth Teller @truthtellingg



#FreeKathy There are still racists using the N word freely on Twitter and antisemitic tweets floating all over yet it’s Kathy Griffin that gets suspended without even a warning? What a joke! There are still racists using the N word freely on Twitter and antisemitic tweets floating all over yet it’s Kathy Griffin that gets suspended without even a warning? What a joke! #FreeKathy

Kathy Griffin is not the only one bearing the consequences of Musk's new rules on Twitter. Comedian Griffin Newman's account was also suspended for doing so, even though he tagged his tweets as "parody."

This new move comes after Elon Musk announced an $8 monthly subscription to attain the blue checkmark symbol on the platform, which celebrities, politicians, and other government agencies use to verify their accounts.

Poll : 0 votes