Donald Trump at UFC: Why did the former president hand Kid Rock dollar bills octagon-side at UFC 287? 

Donald Trump was invited to join Dana White in the VIP section of UFC 287 alongside Mike Tyson and Kid Rock, as the group sat octagon-side for an epic night of fights.

Social media has recently been abuzz with footage of an interaction between Trump and Rock, following Israel Adesanya's second-round knockout of Alex Pereira.

In the video, Trump can be seen reaching into his back pocket and appearing to count some money in his hand before handing it over to Kid Rock. It seemed like Donald Trump had placed a bet on Alex Pereira to beat Israel Adesanya.

Donald Trump also attended UFC 244 in 2019, which was headlined by Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz.

Masvidal also competed at UFC 287 and featured in the co-main event against Gilbert Burns. 'Gamebred' lost the bout via unanimous decision and retired from MMA during his post-fight interview. Being a massive Trump supporter, Masvidal instructed the UFC 287 crowd to chant "Let's go Brandon," a phrase that has become an insult to current US president Joe Biden.

Trump received a warm reception from the crowd in Miami, where the former president resides.

Dana White shares who Donald Trump's favorite MMA fighter is

Donald Trump has a history with combat sports, having promoted numerous boxing events in the past.

UFC president Dana White shares a long-standing friendship with Trump, having appeared at the former president's campaign rallies. Trump, in turn, has attended several UFC events over the past few years.

During the post-event press conference at UFC 287, White was asked to describe Trump's interest in MMA. He revealed that he frequently discusses the sport with Trump over the phone and that the former president possesses extensive knowledge of MMA.

White also disclosed that Trump has two favorite fighters in the UFC, who happen to be the same fighters that have shown the strongest support for the ex-president:

"So [Trump] calls me twice a month and will talk to me for an hour about fights that have happened since the last time we talked. He knows everybody, what they did, who they fought last. He's a huge fight fan... [His two favorite fighters] are Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington."

