How to Do the Compass Pose (Parivrtta Surya Yantrasana) in Yoga: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits, and Common Mistakes

Compass pose, also known as Parivrtta Surya Yantrasana, is one of the complex and challenging yoga poses that has gained popularity due to its health benefits. It is a complicated pose that works on the shoulders, side body, and hamstrings.

Just because this pose looks unattainable, do not shy away from trying. In the beginning, it might feel impossible, but with practice, it will start getting better. Plus, the benefits of the pose are too good to be left behind. However, consistency and commitment are required to do this pose.

So without any more delay, let’s understand more about Parivrtta Surya Yantrasana.

How to Do Compass Pose in Yoga

There is a variation in compass yoga, also known as the standing compass pose. But in this article, we will discuss the sitting compass pose. Here are the steps that you must follow to do this pose:

Sit at ease in the cross-legged position.

Slowly breathe in and bring your right knee towards your chest. It may look like you are hugging your right knee with your chest.

You may keep your left leg straight or bent in front of you.

Keep your body upright while doing this pose.

Bring your right knee as high as possible on your right arm with the help of your left hand.

Position your left hand on the edge of your right foot.

Start straightening your right leg while stretching your left arm behind the back of your head.

Keep your upper body upright and look at your left arm.

Take deep breaths.

Steadily bring your body to the original position.

Repeat the above-mentioned for the alternate sides.

Tips and Techniques for Compass Pose

Compass poses can be a bit demanding and completely stretches your side body, hamstrings, and hips. Here are a few tips and techniques that will help you in attaining this pose and avoid any injuries.

Controlled breathing – One of the vital aspects of any yoga pose is breathing. Make sure that you are regulating your breathing during the compass pose.

Do not worry if your pose looks different from the other people. Push your body to do better but not on the brink of injury. Honor the limits of your body.

Warm-up before doing this pose - There are a few other poses such as chair pose, half-moon pose, downward-facing dog, and others that will help you in stretching and preparing for the compass pose. It will make your body more accessible to the pose.

Health Benefits of Compass Pose

The compass pose in yoga provides various health benefits. To mention some:

Physical benefits

This pose of yoga drastically improves the flexibility of the body by working on the back, legs, arms, and hips. This leads to the strengthening of the spine, which helps in enhanced posture and overall better alignment of the body.

The details of this pose involving deep stretches help with better stability and balance. To do this pose, people need to focus on multiple areas and bring them together. Thus, the pose helps in the overall improvement of the body.

This pose enables the twisting of different back and pelvic muscles, which keeps some of the internal organs stimulated and improves digestive functions.

This yoga pose helps in lowering the strain on the shoulders, which is beneficial for reducing stress and headaches.

Mental benefits

Yoga has always been known for its spiritual and mental benefits. This pose teaches us the value of consistency and patience as we work towards doing this pose. It will also boost the energy level and confidence of the people. Thus, this pose helps in developing the overall mental health of the people.

Common Mistakes While Performing Compass Pose

Always take precautions before starting with any yoga pose and especially with such advanced pose as the compass pose. Even the most experienced people take some time to get this pose right. Here are some common mistakes that you should avoid for Parivrtta Surya Yantrasana.

Often, people shift their complete weight to the tailbone while trying to do this pose. It pushes your spine forward and messes with the complete alignment of the body. All this will thwart the positive benefits for which the pose is designed.

Do not push for the exact position of the pose if you are feeling any discomfort. It can get you seriously injured. Take time and practice to successfully do the pose.

Bottom Line

Considering the benefits of this pose, you should definitely try it. It will take some practice and patience, but do not give up. While doing such advanced poses, it is important to progress steadily and let your body stride forward at its pace and gain optimum flexibility.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like yoga? Yes No 0 votes so far