Constantly checking your phone- unlocking the stress

Constantly checking your phone - people are engrossed in their smartphones, checking emails, social media apps, and texts, almost non-stop. Could this habit be more harmful than we realize?

According to a survey from the American Psychological Association (APA), constantly checking your phone links with increased stress levels. The survey focuses on understanding how our use of technology and social media affects our stress levels, happiness, and overall well-being.

Seventy-four percent of Americans own a smartphone that connects to the internet. Simultaneously, the rise of social media users is staggering - from seven percent of adults in 2005 to 65 percent in 2015. For young adults between 18-29 years, the figures shoot up to a whopping 90 percent.

The smartphone, coupled with social media, keeps us always linked to the world. But how often do we check our phones, really? It turns out, 43 percent of Americans constantly check their phones.

Constantly checking your phone and stress

Constantly checking your phone will be stressful (Image via unsplash/ Nathan dumlao)

The research reveals that constantly checking your phone is associated with heightened stress. About 18 percent of people consider technology use as a significant source of stress. Among those who constantly check their phones, the figures rise to 23 percent.

Several reasons play into this effect. For many, cultural disagreements and political discussions on social media trigger stress. It's stressful to engage in constant conflicts, so increased exposure may lead to more stress.

A significant impact of this stress is felt on health. Stress affects both mental and physical health negatively, and 42 percent of constant phone checkers have expressed concerns about the impact of social media on their health.

Feeling Disconnected

Checking your phone when you are disconnected from real-world (Image via Unsplash/gigi)

Ironically, it seems the more connected we are online, the more disconnected we might feel offline. 45 percent of constant phone checkers reported feeling disconnected from family and friends despite being physically present.

It is surprising to know that 35 percent of constant phone users mentioned they don't meet with friends or family in person due to the constant use of social media.

Should you take a break from digital world?

A break from digital world (Image via unsplash/ Marvin Meyer)

More than 50 percent of people believe that taking a break from the digital world is crucial for mental health. However, only 28 percent of them actually do it. A considerable part of the community, particularly Millennials, find value in social media, despite recognizing its potential negative effects on their health.

On a brighter note, people are taking small steps towards restricting constant phone-checking. Such steps include banning phone use during dinner time to reconnect with loved ones and turning off social media notifications to avoid constant distractions.

Tips to limit constantly checking your phone

Limiting the useage of phone (Image via Unsplash/ Nathan dumlao)

Try to set certain times of the day when you are offline. 'Sleep Mode' on your phone will not let notifications interrupt you. Delete social media apps from your phone and only use them for limited time in the day by logging in. Meditating will help to make you aware of the real time moments.

Remember, the idea isn't to quit using your phone or social media completely. It's about making conscious choices about when and how much we use these platforms. And most importantly, it's about striking a balance between our digital connections and real-life relationships.