Coping skills for anxiety: Finding calm with the right tools

In a world full of stressors, we need to fall back on coping skills for anxiety. While it's not an uncommon subject and you will find enough information on social media, it's important to identify what works for you.

Anxiety coping strategies come in all forms but are never a universal solution to all problems. We now recognize that not all anxiety is bad, but if it continues to be persistent and pervasive, it can influence people of all ages.

Coping skills for anxiety: Brief guide for adults

In your quest towards productivity, use coping skills for anxiety to feel better. (Image via Freepik/Vecstock)

Anxiety coping skills for adults have become a pre-requisite. While grounding techniques are the most popular, there're also other ways that can help you manage your mental health as an adult.

Here are a few unique coping skills for anxiety:

1) Play time

It can't be emphasised enough that even adults should have a play time. It's not about going to the playground or playing with toys, or maybe it can be, if it works for you. We become tied to our tough shells of becoming an adult, but play can be an excellent tool.

2) Limit information overload

Coping skills for anxiety include lowering info overload. (Image via Freepik/Vecstock)

As we mature and grow up, we get exposed to more information. While it's a great way to enhance intellectual capabilities, it can also lead to an overload. We're trained to take in as much as possible, without looking at the consequences of it. That can lead to a burnout syndrome.

3) Set realistic expectations

Setting realistic expectations as an adult has to be taken into consideration as an adult.

We're forced to expect so many things. The society expects us to behave in a particular way; family and friends do, and social media tops them all. Setting realistic expectations can help manage your anxiety.

Anxiety coping skills for teens

Coping skills for anxiety can be helpful for teens. (Image via Freepik/Vecstock)

While teens can also use the same coping skills as adults, sometimes they may need a bit more scaffolding than adults.

Teenage mental health is as important as adult mental health, and by teaching the following coping skills for anxiety, you can empower a teen:

1) Manage social media

While social media is not all bad, it has a strong power to influence and pursue young adults. It makes teens anxious about their looks, future career, background and even their skill-sets.

2) Journaling

Journaling is one of the quickest way of self-reflection. (Image via Freepik/Vecstock)

The power of journaling is not realized by many. Sometimes, the brain keeps information at the back of the mind, which it's not ready to explore and come to terms with. Through journaling, you see things in black and white and right in front of you.

3) Relaxation techniques

Teach your teenagers to relax first and become productive later. Many adults who seek psychotherapy have no clue about what relaxes or soothes them. That can look differently for everyone, so it's you who will have to figure out what works the best.

Coping techniques for anxiety can be useful especially if you're not working with a mental health professional or it has been a while since you have seen one.

Taking care of your mental health should begin early, so teenage becomes an important period to introduce these tools and concepts. Coping skills for anxiety can be highly effective ways to manage worries about the present, past and future. Which one would you like to try out today?

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

