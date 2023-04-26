CoQ10: 5 Health Benefits of Coenzyme Q10 You Should Know About

CoQ10 or coenzyme Q10, is an important nutrient responsible for generating energy in the cells. It is present in every cell in the body and is considered one of the most essential energy-producing nutrients. While CoQ10 plays a major role in promoting excellent health in both men and women, it is particularly beneficial for women in terms of fertility.

While your body produces coenzyme Q10 naturally, the production reduces as you age, which may lead to a low level of CoQ10 and other problems in the body. Luckily, CoQ10 supplements and food sources are available to ensure you get an adequate amount of this nutrient in your body.

Food Sources of Coenzyme Q10

Some good food sources of coenzyme Q10 include:

Organ meats - kidney, heart, and liver

Muscle meats - chicken, pork, and beef

Nuts and seeds - pistachios and sesame seeds

Fatty fish - sardines, herring, and trout

Legumes – peanuts and soybeans

Oils – canola and soybean oil

Peanuts are a good food source of coenzyme Q10. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

CoQ10 Benefits for Women and Men

From supporting the lungs and brain to protecting against chronic illnesses such as cancer, here are some of the most popular benefits of coenzyme Q10:

1. It may promote heart health

CoQ10 benefits the heart by maintaining its muscle cells and protecting them from oxidative stress. It promotes the functioning of heart cells and also prevents inflammation.

Several studies suggest that coenzyme Q10 can even improve treatment results for patients with heart failure. Additionally, it helps the body to maintain healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels – two major factors contributing to heart disease.

2. It shields the cells from free radical damage

Coenzyme Q10 works as an important antioxidant and protects the body against free radical damage. Too many free radicals in the body can damage organs and also affect their functioning. Coenzyme Q10 food sources and supplements are an effective way to help your body develop antioxidants so as to protect it from free radical damage.

3. It promotes healthy fertility

Coenzyme Q10 benefits for women include promoting healthy fertility, which starts to decline after the age of 35. The ovarian reserve and egg count reduce with age as well. Supplementing this essential nutrient can protect eggs from oxidative stress and help women conceive without any problems.

Coenzyme Q10 promotes healthy fertility in women. (Photo via Pexels/RODNAE Productions)

4. It keeps the skin healthy

Your skin gets exposed to a variety of damaging agents every day, which includes pollution, sun damage, chemical-based skincare items, hormonal imbalances, and more. All this can cause your skin to lose its moisture and glow, and lead to premature aging as well.

Studies suggest that coenzyme Q10 can help reduce the damage caused by these agents and also enhance the overall energy production in the skin cells. When applied directly to the skin, coenzyme Q10 may reduce damage caused by harmful UV rays and reduce wrinkles as well.

5. It prevents cancer

Oxidative stress can increase the risk of cancer in the body. Studies suggest that CoQ10 might be quite helpful in preventing oxidative stress and controlling the growth of cancer cells as a whole, and it may also promote a healthy immune system.

According to some research, low levels of coenzyme Q10 in the body may be associated with a greater risk of some types of cancer, including prostate, lung, and breast cancer.

CoQ10 Side Effects and Risks

Side effects of coenzyme Q10 are rare and mild and research has not found any severe complications from supplementing with this nutrient. Some mild side effects may include heartburn, diarrhea, and nausea.

People with problems such as diabetes, liver disease, and heart issues must avoid coenzyme Q10 supplements as they may lower blood pressure and affect blood sugar levels as well. People on thyroid or blood thinner medications should also consult their healthcare providers before using CoQ10 supplements.

It is important to note that these supplements are not recommended for pregnant women and children.

