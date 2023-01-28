What Is a Fertility Diet? Which Foods Can Improve Fertility Levels?

A fertility diet can help you reach your parenthood goals by addressing the health issues that might be the reason behind infertility.

Research conducted by the Center for Reproductive Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, has associated lifestyle factors for the inability to get pregnant. It found that up to 15% of couples are affected by infertility issues, with most of them not being genetic.

Stress is a contributing factor to infertility and can be managed easily through natural ways. A fertility diet has no strict guidelines but requires you to transform your lifestyle by including nutritious food in your diet and working out regularly.

Factors Affecting Fertility

Many lifestyle factors such as age of the couple, nutrition, weight, exercise, psychological stress, and environmental exposures have significant effects on fertility.

Lifestyle habits such as cigarette smoking, drug use, alcohol abuse, and caffeine consumption can reduce fertility in the long run. It has been estimated that 7.4% of couples are infertile in the United States. A fertility diet aims to reverse these lifestyle factors.

In men, testosterone levels begin to decrease, and the gonads shrink in size with age. Drugs used to treat hypogonadism can further suppress sperm production. Semen volume and motility of sperm also decrease as men age.

At the age of 40, the chances of DNA damage in sperm increase significantly. In women, the menstrual cycle shortens, infertility increases, and irregularities in the menstrual cycle begin 6-7 years before menopause.

The chances of becoming pregnant decrease significantly after the age of 30. Spontaneous abortion and implantation losses are quite common in middle-aged women. Polycystic ovarian syndrome is another genetic factor affecting fertility in about 20% of women. A PCOS diet and a fertility diet can come in handy in this regard.

Fertility Diet: Impact of Diet

Certain food groups, vitamins, and minerals have a huge impact on fertility. Consuming a diet rich in carbohydrates, fiber, folate, and lycopene is associated with improved semen quality in men.

Antioxidants, which play a crucial role in the body by fighting reactive oxygen species (ROS), can significantly improve chances of getting pregnant. Molecules such as albumin, ceruloplasmin, ferritin, ascorbic acid, alpha-tocopherol, beta-carotene, reduced glutathione, enzymes superoxide dismutase, catalase, and glutathione peroxidase are important antioxidants that protect the body.

The activity of antioxidants increases significantly when you follow a fertility diet that includes freshly sourced food from each food group, such as:

Green leafy vegetables: These vegetables provide reasonable amounts of dietary fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

These vegetables provide reasonable amounts of dietary fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Berries: Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries have antioxidant properties and are ideal for a fertility diet.

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries have antioxidant properties and are ideal for a fertility diet. Nuts: Healthy fats in nuts contain alpha-tocopherol (vitamin E), known for its antioxidant activity.

Healthy fats in nuts contain alpha-tocopherol (vitamin E), known for its antioxidant activity. Olive oil: Olive oil is good for the heart and overall health and doesn't get oxidized easily.

Olive oil is good for the heart and overall health and doesn't get oxidized easily. Whole grains: Whole grains are considered more nutritious than refined grains and contain several vitamins and minerals.

Whole grains are considered more nutritious than refined grains and contain several vitamins and minerals. Fish: Try to include fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, trout, tuna, and mackerel to get omega-3 fatty acids for reduced inflammation.

Try to include fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, trout, tuna, and mackerel to get omega-3 fatty acids for reduced inflammation. Poultry: Try to include chicken or turkey in your fertility diet plan. Fresh meat is considered far healthier than processed one.

Try to include chicken or turkey in your fertility diet plan. Fresh meat is considered far healthier than processed one. Butter: Butter contains healthy fats and fat-soluble vitamins. It does not cause inflammation in the body, like vegetable oils. Lower inflammation is associated with improved fertility.

Fertility Diet: Impact of Exercise

Regular exercise can improve blood circulation and insulin sensitivity. A major factor in infertility in women is PCOS, which is associated with insulin resistance.

It's a genetic syndrome that increases risk of diabetes. Exercises, including weight training, cardiovascular training, and PCOS exercises, can improve insulin sensitivity and ovulation in women with PCOS. A fertility diet plan should also include exercised for both men and women planning to become parents.

