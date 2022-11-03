PCOS Diet: What Is It, & Does It Work?

PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) is one of the most common issues women suffer in their reproductive years.

It's a condition of hormonal imbalance in a women’s body that leads to increased levels of androgen, which negatively impacts their menstrual cycle. The PCOS diet is key, as the condition leads to health problems if left untreated.

Let’s know more about the best diet for PCOS and its efficacy in addressing or alleviating the condition.

What is PCOS?

PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome is a hormonal imbalance in a woman's body that happens during their reproductive years.

The exact reasons for PCOS are yet to be ascertained. Both environmental and genetic factors can cause PCOS and a few other factors such as lifestyle can cause it to appear in adolescents.

PCOS causes the body to become insulin resistant, leading to other problems, like weight gain, hairfall, acne, irregular periods, and infertility.

How Does Diet Affect PCOS?

Diet can play a key role for a person with PCOS. Diets high in sugar and starchy substances can lead to many health problems, like increased inflammation, weight gain, and poor gut health.

A healthy diet can significantly reduce PCOS symptoms. It can help with effective weight management, regulation of sugar, and better skin health. Good PCOS management requires you to follow a diet that regulates blood sugar level and inflammation.

What Type of Diet is Best for PCOS?

The best type of diet for PCOS are wholesome foods that are jam-packed with nutrition.

This type of diet can help with blood sugar regulation along with enhancing gut health. There's not one approach that works best for everyone suffering from PCOS. One needs to tailor a diet that works best according to their needs.

The diet that works best for PCOS is a combination of moderate protein along with high fat and low carbohydrates. That's why high fiber foods can work well for women with PCOS.

Some of the foods that are best for PCOS are probiotics, avocados, oily fish, nuts, eggs, root vegetables, quinoa, cruciferous vegetables, beans, and seafood.

What Foods Should Be Avoided in PCOS?

Certain foods should be avoided during PCOS to reduce gut inflammation and regulate blood sugar. Elimination of such foods can help in reducing the severity of the symptoms by reducing gut discomfort.

Dairy and gluten are some of the most problematic foods for people with PCOS. The sensitivity to these foods can flare inflammation, which can exacerbate the symptoms.

Highly processed foods with chemical additives should also be avoided, as preservatives can lead to inflammation and gut discomfort. You should also avoid foods high in sugar.

What Lifestyle Changes Help in PCOS?

There are a few lifestyle changes you can make to help with PCOS. These are:

Regular exercise can reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity. It can also enhance the balance of sex hormones.

Good quality sleep can help by reducing cravings for processed and sugary foods.

Stress is bad for PCOS, as it can increase inflammation and cause psychological distress. Therefore, stress management with yoga and a balanced lifestyle is beneficial for PCOS.

When Do You See a Doctor if You Have PCOS?

You should consult a doctor for PCOS if you have about two to three of the following symptoms: irregular periods, oily skin, hair fall, excess hair growth in the face, no periods, etc.

A doctor can examine your symptoms and medical history along with doing a physical examination. You might also need to do ultrasound or blood tests.

