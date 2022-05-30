Corn: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Corn, commonly known as maize, is a starchy food that comes in the form of kernels on a cob with husk covering it. While most commonly yellow, it also occurs in red, orange, purple, blue, white, and black colors.

Eaten in various ways around the world, including boiling, corn on the cob, etc., maize is really simple to prepare. Popcorn and sweet corn are popular, but processed products of the grain are also prevalent and are commonly used in processed foods. Tortillas, tortilla chips, polenta, cornmeal, corn flour, corn syrup, and corn oil are a few examples.

Maize remains popular worldwide and is consumed as a staple cuisine in many nations. It is rich in fiber and many nutrients, minerals, and antioxidants, making it as healthy as any cereal grain.

Nutritional Profile of Corn

The following are the nutritional values for 3.5 oz (100 g) of boiled yellow maize:

96 calories

73 percent water

3.4 grams of protein

21 grams carbohydrates

4.5 grams of sugar

2.4 grams of fiber

1.5 grams of fat

Protein

Per ear of maize, there are about 3 grams of protein. It is higher in protein than the majority of veggies. It is a whole grain, not a vegetable.

Vitamins and minerals

Maize contains 13 percent of the dietary dose (DV) of thiamin. Potassium, iron, zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, and selenium are among the other nutrients found in it. It also contains folate, vitamins C and E, as well as beta carotene, a type of vitamin A.

Calories

When eaten without any toppings, one medium ear of maize has roughly 88 calories. Butter, of course, adds calories and other elements like fat. About 125 calories are provided in one cup of maize (off the cob).

Health Benefits of Corn

It is gluten-free by nature, making it an ideal gluten-free alternative to wheat. Here are some more of its distinct health advantages:

1) Gut friendly

Maize contains a lot of dietary fiber, which is essential for a healthy lifestyle. The bulk of plant-based foods that your body cannot digest is fiber. The fiber in maize, despite being indigestible, has several other benefits, including regulating bowel movements, controlling blood sugar levels, and more.

2) Relieves constipation

Insoluble fiber remains in the GI tract, increases stool volume, and aids in the elimination of waste. This helps prevent constipation, reduces the risk of hemorrhoids, and may even assist in minimizing the risk of colon cancer. Corn fiber may also aid weight loss by inducing post-meal feelings of satiety.

3) May improve heart health

According to studies, corn oil may have an anti-atherogenic effect on cholesterol levels, lowering the risk of numerous cardiovascular illnesses. In particular, it may be the most effective strategy to promote heart health as maize contains a fatty acid mixture that is close to ideal.

This permits omega-3 fatty acids to bind to binding sites and remove harmful LDL or bad cholesterol. This may lower blood pressure and the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

4) Good for eyes

Yellow maize may be a good source of beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin A in the body and is necessary for good vision and skin. According to a study published in the journal Science, beta-carotene is a good source of vitamin A since it gets transformed into the body as needed.

Since too much vitamin A might be hazardous, obtaining it through beta-carotene processing is excellent. It may also stimulate the immune system and improve the health of the skin and mucous membranes.

5) May aid in diabetes

Polyphenols, which are nutritious plant components, can be found in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Purple maize gets its color from anthocyanin, a type of polyphenol that has been found to help regulate insulin and glucose levels.

Purple maize, for example, is a proactive strategy to avoid the formation of type 2 diabetes by including a range of colorful, plant-based meals in your meal plan.

6) May reduce the risk of Alzheimer's

Antioxidant quercetin may also protect against Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Scientists have discovered that quercetin preserves neuron cells and lowers neuroinflammation, potentially reducing dementia risk. However, additional research is needed.

7) Prevents skin damage

Maize is abundant in Vitamin C, an important antioxidant that helps prevent skin damage. Vitamin C helps neutralize free radicals, which helps prevent hyperpigmentation and fine wrinkles.

It aids in the fading of facial acne scars, making your skin appear clearer. Vitamin C also aids in the creation of collagen, which results in faster wound healing and moisturized, healthier skin.

Key Takeaway

Maize is a popular cereal grain that is widely consumed. It is high in vitamins and minerals. Yellow maize may benefit eye health since it contains antioxidant carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin.

As a result, whole-grain maize can be a fantastic addition to a balanced diet when consumed in moderation.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like corns? Yess!! Naaah! 0 votes so far