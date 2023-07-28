Corn tortillas: Nutrition facts, calories, carbs, and why they're a healthy choice

Looking for a mouthwatering and nutritious food option? Look no further than the ever-popular corn tortilla. These delightful rounds of goodness are not only versatile and tasty but also packed with health benefits.

In this article, let's explore these tortillas, uncovering their nutrition facts, calorie content and carb count, and why they make a smart and healthy choice.

What's a corn tortilla?

Tacos (Image via Freepik/Chandlervid85)

Before we dive into the nutritional details, let's get acquainted with the corn tortilla. It's a traditional Mexican staple made from maize dough, giving it a distinct flavor and texture.

Versatile and easy to use, these tortillas are a go-to option for various dishes like tacos, enchiladas and quesadillas. So, whether you're a foodie or just love delicious and healthy options, these tortillas are a must-try.

Corn tortilla nutrition facts

Tacos Mexicanos (Image via Freepik)

Now that you're excited about these tortillas, let's get down to the nutritional nitty-gritty.

Here's a rundown of their nutrition facts:

Calories: One of these tortillas typically contains around 50-60 calories, making it a relatively low-calorie option for your meals.

Carbs: Such tortillas are primarily composed of carbohydrates. On average, one tortilla contains around 10-15 grams of carbs. These carbs provide a quick and energizing boost for your day.

Protein: While these tortillas aren't a significant source of protein, they do contain a small amount, usually around 1-2 grams per tortilla.

Fiber: The good news is that these tortillas are a decent source of dietary fiber, offering around 1-2 grams per serving. Fiber is essential for digestive health and helps you feel full and satisfied.

Vitamins and minerals: These tortillas also pack essential vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron and B vitamins, contributing to your overall well-being.

Corn tortilla calorie count

Calorie count (Image via Freepik)

If you're watching your calorie intake, these tortillas are a fabulous option. With just around 50-60 calories per tortilla, they won't tip the scales but will keep your taste buds happy.

Whether you're counting calories or simply enjoying a delicious meal, these tortillas are a waistline-friendly choice.

Carb count in corn tortillas

Carbs are the body's primary source of energy, and these tortillas offer just the right amount to keep you fueled and energized. With approximately 10-15 grams of carbs per tortilla, they provide a quick and nourishing boost.

So, if you need a tasty pick-me-up for your busy day, these tortillas have got you covered.

Are corn tortillas healthy?

Nutrition in tortillas (Image via Freepik)

Now, the big question - are these tortillas healthy? The answer is a resounding yes. Here's why:

Gluten-free: These tortillas are naturally gluten-free, making them an excellent choice for those with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease.

Low fat: These tortillas are relatively low in fat content, making them a heart-healthy alternative to other high-fat options.

Nutrient-rich: Despite their simple appearance, these tortillas are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, contributing to your overall health.

Fiber boost: The fiber in these tortillas supports a healthy digestive system and aids in weight management.

Incorporating corn tortillas in your diet

Vegan tacos (Image via Freepik)

Now that you know how nutritious these tortillas are, you might be wondering how to include them in your meals. Fear not, as these versatile tortillas can complement a wide array of dishes:

Tacos: Create your favorite tacos, whether it's with meat, beans or a medley of veggies. Such tortillas are the perfect vessel to hold all those delicious fillings.

Enchiladas: Roll up your enchiladas with these tortillas; smother them in your favorite sauce, and bake to perfection.

Quesadillas: Make cheesy and savory quesadillas by layering fillings between two these tortillas and grilling until golden brown.

Chips and salsa: Cut these tortillas into wedges; bake until crispy, and enjoy them with your favorite salsa for a healthier chip alternative.

These nutritious and flavorful discs are perfect for your favorite Mexican-inspired dishes and beyond. With their low calories, energizing carbs and overall health benefits, these tortillas are a delightful addition to your diet.

Embrace the goodness of corn tortillas, and enjoy the taste, nutrition and endless culinary possibilities they bring to your table. Happy eating!