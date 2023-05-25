COVID Weight Gain: Understanding the Link and Managing the Effects

Have you noticed some extra pounds lingering after your battle with COVID and are you suspecting COVID weight gain? You're not alone. Many individuals have experienced weight gain during the pandemic, and while some of it can be attributed to lifestyle changes and quarantine habits, there may be more to it than meets the eye.

Recent studies suggest a connection between a COVID-19 infection and subsequent weight gain, revealing that physiological disruptions caused by the virus play an important role in this phenomenon. In this article, we'll explore the reasons behind COVID weight gain and discuss practical tips for managing its effects.

COVID Weight Gain: The Impact of Lifestyle Changes

Since the start of the pandemic, numerous adults have reported undesired COVID weight gain, with an average increase of around 29 pounds, according to a 2021 study by the American Psychological Association.

Stress, a common factor during these challenging times, can make weight loss more difficult and lead us to resort to unhealthy comfort habits.

Several factors have contributed to COVID weight gain throughout the pandemic, including less home-cooked meals, increased alcohol consumption, reduced gym time, more snacking, decreased physical activity due to less commuting, and an overall increase in sedentary behavior.

Polyphagia & COVID-19: The Appetite Connection

For individuals who have experienced a COVID-19 infection, a condition called polyphagia may be responsible for the additional pounds. Polyphagia refers to excessive hunger or increased appetite and can have various causes, such as diabetes, hyperthyroidism, anxiety, depression, and stress.

What these causes have in common is disturbances in the regulation of food intake and energy balance, primarily involving pathways in the central nervous system (CNS). Since a COVID-19 infection affects the CNS, it's plausible that neural tissues and pathways related to appetite control can be damaged, leading to polyphagia.

Recent studies have highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on appetite regulation, suggesting that neuronal and cellular degeneration in the brain may be a product of the infection. This degeneration can impair the pathways responsible for regulating appetite and fullness, leading to uncontrolled eating and severe polyphagia.

Case studies have documented individuals experiencing insatiable appetites, significant weight gain, and abnormal blood sugar levels following a COVID-19 infection. These symptoms, coupled with the relief they experience after eating, demonstrate a clear physiological change caused by the virus.

Managing Polyphagia Symptoms: Weight Gain After COVID

While addressing polyphagia and its associated COVID weight gain can be complex, there are strategies to help manage these symptoms and work toward managing COVID weight gain. It's essential to focus on reducing inflammation throughout the body.

At the Johnson Center, approaches include reducing histamine using perilla feeds and curcumin, improving gut health with butyrate and megaspore probiotics, and enhancing mitochondrial health through supplements like acetyl l-carnitine, amino acids, and COQ10.

Additionally, here are some practical tips to help manage polyphagia symptoms and shed those quarantine pounds:

Stay Hydrated

Drinking sufficient water can combat overeating by preventing thirst from being mistaken for hunger. Research suggests a strong correlation between dehydration and elevated body mass index (BMI) or obesity.

Opt for Small, Fiber-Rich Meals

Instead of consuming large meals, try eating several small meals throughout the day that are low in calories and high in fiber. This approach slows glucose absorption, curbing hunger and promoting a feeling of fullness.

Avoid Restrictive Diets

Refrain from resorting to restrictive diets to suppress your appetite. When you restrict certain foods, your body's biological response can result in uncontrollable cravings. While quick weight loss may occur initially, it is not sustainable in the long run.

Refuel After Exercise

Ensure you're eating enough after a workout, as insufficient or inappropriate post-workout nutrition can impact hunger levels for the rest of the day. Consuming carbohydrates and protein within 30 to 60 minutes after exercise aids in optimal recovery.

Prioritize Sleep

Adequate sleep is crucial for appetite regulation. Even a single night of disrupted or inadequate sleep can increase the hunger hormone ghrelin while decreasing levels of the hormone responsible for signaling fullness, leptin.

Eat Mindfully and Slowly

Engage in mindful eating practices by slowing down your eating pace. By savoring each bite, you allow your brain more time to recognize feelings of fullness. Research shows that individuals who eat slowly tend to feel more satisfied after a meal.

If you've noticed COVID Weight Gain, understanding the connection between the virus and polyphagia can help you address the underlying cause. By implementing strategies to manage polyphagia symptoms and focusing on overall well-being, such as hydration, balanced meals, sleep, and mindful eating, you can regain control of your appetite and work towards a healthier weight.

Remember to also consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice and guidance on managing post COVID weight gain. Embrace these tips and embark on your journey towards a healthier and happier you.

