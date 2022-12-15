Cream of Wheat: Nutrition Facts, Uses and More

Cream of Wheat is a popular brand that makes a type of enriched hot cereal derived from wheat. It is often combined with milk or water and topped with fruits, berries, and nuts to make nutritious porridge. It can also be used to prepare savory recipes. The Cream of Wheat cereal mix is well known for its smooth, thick texture and creamy taste. This article discusses the nutritional aspects of this popular breakfast cereal.

Cream of Wheat Nutritional Facts

This cereal is low in calories and contains several vitamins and minerals. A cup of this cereal contains:

Calories: 133 kcal

133 kcal Protein: 4 grams

4 grams Fat: 0.5 grams

0.5 grams Carbs: 28 grams

28 grams Fiber: 1 gram

1 gram Iron: 58% of the Daily Value (DV)

58% of the Daily Value (DV) Niacin: 39% of the DV

39% of the DV Vitamin B6: 38% of the DV

38% of the DV Thiamine: 37% of the DV

37% of the DV Riboflavin: 33% of the DV

33% of the DV Folate: 33% of the DV

33% of the DV Selenium: 13% of the DV

13% of the DV Calcium: 11% of the DV

11% of the DV Copper: 11% of the DV

It is a rich source of iron and vitamin B complex, along with trace elements like selenium. Selenium is a crucial nutrient that helps in the regulation of inflammation in our bodies.

Potential Health Benefits of Cream of Wheat

This popular cereal contains a variety of vitamins and minerals. Consumption of Cream of Wheat regularly can be beneficial to health in the following ways:

1) Plant-based source of iron

Cream of Wheat contains non-heme iron from natural sources as well as through fortification. This could be an amazing way to get iron if you are vegan or vegetarian since the cereal can be prepared without milk for vegans. Iron is an important mineral that plays a key role in oxygen transport, DNA synthesis, and red blood cell production. Vegans and vegetarians are usually at risk of iron deficiency, and fortified cereals can be a good way to provide this essential mineral.

2) Easy to digest

Being processed in nature, Cream of Wheat can be digested without ease. The fine texture of the cereal allows it to be digested easily in the stomach. Because it does not contain whole grains, the product does not require extensive cooking. The simple carbs present in the cereal can give you instant energy for the day ahead.

Cream of Cereal Recipes

You can prepare the following easy and simple breakfast dishes using Cream of Wheat:

Simple Breakfast Porridge

Ingredients:

2 cups water or whole milk (low-fat milk may be used as well)

1 cinnamon stick

1/3 cup Cream of Wheat

Sugar, to taste, or stevia

Sliced bananas

Blueberries

Nuts and seeds

Honey, optional garnish

Instructions:

Add the water and the cinnamon stick to a saucepan. Bring the water to a boil.

Add the cereal mix and stir using a whisk. Ensure that there are no lumps.

Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes until the porridge has thickened.

Turn off the heat and discard the cinnamon stick.

Sweeten the porridge with sugar (stevia) and add milk at this stage. Mix well.

Top with fruit, nuts, and seeds. Drizzle some honey for added flavor. Serve and enjoy.

Spiced Dominican Style Porridge

Ingredients:

3 cups milk (whole or low-fat)

1 cup cream of wheat

1/2 tsp of salt

vanilla extract

2 sticks of cinnamon

A pinch of clove powder

sugar or stevia

2 tbsp butter (salted)

1 pinch of nutmeg

Instructions:

In a medium-sized vessel, add milk, cereal mix, salt, vanilla, cinnamon sticks, clove powder, and water. Bring it to a boil.

Add the sugar and stir well till it dissolves. Keep stirring to prevent the mixture from sticking to the pot.

Add the butter at this stage and lower the heat.

You can add milk add this stage for your desired consistency.

turn off the heat and add the nutmeg powder. Serve warm and enjoy.

Bottom Line

Cream of Wheat is a popular breakfast cereal known for its versatility and creamy taste. It comes packed with several vitamins and minerals. However, it has to be kept in mind that this product is not a good source of fiber or protein. A balanced diet is essential for better health.

