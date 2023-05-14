Criscilla Anderson health update: How is her battle with colon cancer going?

Criscilla Anderson, the 42-year-old dancer, actress, reality TV star and wife of famous country singer Coffee Anderson is fighting stage-4 colon cancer and is leaving no stone unturned to defeat it.

Criscilla was first diagnosed with stage-4 colon cancer in 2018 but she achieved NED (no evidence disease) status in 2021. Unfortunately, the cancer returned in the early months of 2022, and Criscilla has been fighting ever since.

Following the return of cancer in her lymph nodes, the TV star in an interview with People:

"The thing with cancer is that the chances of it returning are very, very high. That's why it's always been important for me to not only celebrate all the victories, but prepare my mind for a bad scan, which takes us right back to the drawing board. It's almost like I have to treat the cancer like a chronic disease."

What is colon cancer?

Colon cancer is a type of cancer that affects the colon (large intestine). Generally, it occurs in older adults, but it can happen to anyone and at any age.

Colon cancer starts as a small benign (non-cancerous) polyps that get formed inside the colon, but over time, some of the polyps grow and become colon cancers.

What are the major symptoms of colon cancer?

Signs and symptoms of colon cancer can include:

rectal bleeding

changes in bowel habits

persistent stomach pain and discomfort

gas and cramps

change in the consistency of your stool

rapid weight loss

While many people experience no signs of colon cancer in the early stages, others might experience multiple symptoms at once. It's important to note that when these signs and symptoms appear, they can vary depending on the size of the tumor and location in the intestine.

Criscilla Anderson was diagnosed with cancer in 2018

Criscilla Anderson first became ill in 2018. She was hospitalized with severe stomach pains and later, diagnosed with colitis.

Following that and after a number of misdiagnoses, Anderson was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. She went through surgery and had a portion of her colon removed. At the time, she was hospitalized for 11 days and was also not keeping well.

Quickly though, the cancer resurfaced in 2020, and this time it was 4-stage colon cancer.

Anderson’s show “Country Ever After” premiered on Netflix in 2020

Despite her diagnosis, Anderson continued to work and remained positive. In 2020, a reality series called Country Ever After premiered on Netflix, portraying her life and family and focusing on her struggle with cancer since 2018.

The series also showcases Anderson’s positive attitude towards her life and family while she battles cancer and manages everything. Anderson has always opened up and shared her health updates with fans since her first diagnosis in 2018.

In a post in 2020, Anderson revealed that the tumor had reduced to under 5 mm in size, and she also thanked God for helping her recover. Furthermore, she wrote:

"I’m holding off on chemo at the moment and letting the natural stuff do its work. I’m staying diligent with my supplements and my diet and just letting God work his miracle on me."

In an interview with People, Anderson said:

"Do I want this diagnosis? Of course not," she says emphatically, adding that chemo may once again be in her future. "Who would want this? There are times when I get mad and I get angry and I get sad and then, I get hopeful again. The fight is still on, but I have a lot of fight in me."

In the past, Anderson has also spoken about her mental health and how she's trying to keep herself positive and focused.

Criscilla Anderson’s story and battle with cancer is an inspiration to others who're suffering from similar challenges. Despite her battle, she continues to motivate fans through her work and is constantly receiving love and support in her journey.

Born in Los Angeles, Criscilla Anderson is best known for her appearances in movies like Alvin and the Chipmunks, Accepted and Fat Albert. The 42-year-old has also performed in several music videos with famous artists like Katy Perry, Rihanna and Britney Spears.

