Cristiano Ronaldo's Epic Diet Revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world currently and will go down as an all-time great when he retires.

But how has he been able to remain injury-free and defy the odds for so long? To most observers, it seems that he never ages and the effects of injuries never seem to affect this incredible freak of nature.

His commitment to training and his immense talent has turned him from a skinny teenager into the muscular superstar we all know him as now.

Ronaldo recently joined Italian giants Juventus in a €100 million move from Real Madrid, the medical tests conducted as part of the signing show that Ronaldo is as fit as a 20-year-old, according to AS.

Reports also revealed that the Portugal player has a body fat percentage of only 7% and has a muscle mass of 50 percent. Hence it is no surprise that Ronaldo is never injured, which makes him one of the fittest players on this planet.

Even if you have an efficient workout routine, it will not work well without a proper diet plan. The newly signed Juventus forward is aware of this fact and he pays attention to the kind of food he puts inside his body.

Hence Ronaldo takes his diet very seriously, he eats foods that contain a good amount of protein which is necessary for muscle repair after an intense weightlifting session. He also has lots of wholegrain carbs, fruit, and vegetables.

Aspects Of The Mediterranean Diet

He particularly likes fish and his favourite dish is a mixture of cod, onions, thinly sliced potatoes and scrambled eggs. When ordering at restaurants, he often orders a large beef steak and a salad.

He eats 6 small meals a day, his meal frequency is separated by a period of 2-4 hours. This helps to control his body’s metabolism and prevents him from being bloated or too full before training.

He avoids sugar as sugary food can increase the fat content in the body and can be prone to diseases such as diabetes and possibly cardiac arrest.

Since there's a lot of physical endurance involved in the career of a top professional footballer, he needs to take protein shakes, multivitamins and joint supplements. This helps him with decreasing the amount of time needed to recover in between games.

He eats a lot of vegetables and avoids sugary foods for better metabolism. but one of the sacrifices he makes to keep his body in top condition is avoiding alcohol.

Cristiano drinks special isotonic drinks prepared with less sugar and with a mixture of carbohydrates to boost his resistance, electrolytes and vitamin B12 to fight fatigue, this helps him with his stamina as the football season is long and he plays in almost every game throughout the season.

Salad

Sometimes he drinks a glass of wine a day as well as eating many varieties of fish, fresh fruit, cereals, assorted salads and grilled meat to finish off the day.

With all that being said, it is admirable to see a professional footballer taking care of his diet and we can see the results of his diligence and commitment to a good and healthy lifestyle.

It is no surprise that Ronaldo is a world-class footballer and a healthy player who rarely gets injured, he once said that he feels like a 23 year old and I believe he can play at the top level till the age of 40!

Vamos Ronaldo and good luck with your future endeavors.