Cucumber water: 8 reasons why you should consume this healthy and refreshing drink     

Cucumber water is one of the healthiest and most refreshing drinks you can consume. It's easy to make, flavorful and offers a plethora of health benefits.

Cucumber-infused water contains a significant amount of essential antioxidants, vitamins and other nutrients that may help prevent several health concerns, including high blood pressure and cancer and also promote healthy skin and bone health. Additionally, it can also help manage weight and detox the body.

Overall, it can be consumed as a healthy and nutritious alternative to other sugary and preservative-loaded drinks. Read on to learn more about why drinking cucumber detox water is good for health.

Why you should consider drinking cucumber water

Cucumber-infused water is good for health. (Photo via Unsplash/Yomex Owo)

Is cucumber water good for you?

Yes, absolutely. Cucumber-infused water isn’t only refreshing but is also loaded with excellent nutrients and antioxidants and offers some incredible health advantages.

Here are the top eight reasons why consuming this nutritious drink can be beneficial for you:

#1 Loaded with nutrients

Cucumbers are among the most nutrient-loaded fruits. Not only they are low in calories but are highly nutritious and contain some of the most potent nutrients as well.

These include:

potassium

calcium

magnesium

vitamin C

vitamin K

manganese

phosphorous

Additionally, cucumbers’ flesh and juice contain a good amount of beta carotene, folate and iron, and when infused with water, it offers a health-boosting and nutritious summer drink.

#2 Good for hydration

It's good for hydration. (Photo via Pexels/Maria Orlova)

Drinking enough water is important for keeping the body hydrated, but consuming plain water all day long can get boring.

Infused waters like cucumber water are not only tasty but can also help you drink the recommended amount of water, i.e., at least six to eight glasses before night.

As cucumbers have approximately 95% of water, it works as an added benefit to your hydration and health.

#3 Promotes healthy skin

Another great reason to chug on cucumber water is its ability to support healthy skin. Studies suggest that cucumber-infused water can benefit your skin from the inside and keep it healthy and young as ever.

It can flush out toxins and help maintain your natural complexion, too. The high amount of vitamin B-5 in cucumbers can help treat acne and prevent production of acne-causing bacteria.

#4 Rich in antioxidants

It's rich in antioxidants. (Photo via Pexels/Timur Weber)

Cucumber water is not only loaded with nutrients but also contains some essential antioxidants that protect the body from oxidative stress and free radicals.

Cucumbers are rich in antioxidants like beta-carotene, vitamin C, flavonoids and molybdenum that help repair cell damage and also prevent diseases like cancer, heart problems and diabetes.

#5 May lower risk of hypertension

The high content of potassium in cucumber water can help control high blood pressure and keep related health conditions like heart attack and stroke at bay.

The potassium in cucumbers helps the body eliminate excess salt that may otherwise cause a rise in blood pressure levels. If you have high blood pressure, consider consuming cucumber-infused water regularly to manage its levels.

#6 May help with weight loss

Cucumber water helps with weight loss. (Photo via Pexels/Arina Krasnikova)

If you're trying to lose or manage your weight, drinking cucumber detox water can potentially help.

That's because cucumbers are low in calories and can keep you full for a longer duration. Additionally, it can curb cravings and cut some serious calories from your diet.

#7 May lower risk of cancer

Studies suggest that antioxidants present in cucumbers may reduce risk of cancer and also lower production of cancer-causing cells in the body.

Apart from antioxidants, cucumbers also contain cucurbitacins and lignans, both of which may help fight against cancer. The flavonoid fisetin in cucumbers can help slow down progression of prostate cancer, too.

#8 May promote bone health

It may improve bone health. (Photo via Freepik)

Cucumber water contains vitamin K which is said to be useful in maintaining healthy bones and tissues.

Some anecdotal studies suggest that cucumbers can improve bone strength and also reduce risk of fractures. The fruit may particularly benefit people with osteoporosis.

How to make cucumber-infused water at home?

Ingredients

1 to 2 cups of water

1 cucumber, sliced

½ tsp salt

Directions

Start by adding the sliced cucumbers to a glass of water, and add a pinch of salt. Stir well. Cover the glass, and refrigerate it for at least 1-2 hours.

Serve it chilled with or without ice. To make the water more flavorful, try adding ingredients like limes, lemons, basil leaves, mint leaves, oranges or pineapples to it.

How long is cucumber water good for?

Cucumber water can be made at home. (Photo via Freepik/jcomp)

If you’ve made cucumber water in a large quantity, remember to consume it within two days. For serving, garnish the water with plenty of ice, lemon and a few slices of cucumber.